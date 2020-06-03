This single sentence in the Guardian completely trashes Donald Trump’s bible-waving antics

Donald Trump’s weird photo-opportunity holding a bible outside a church, where he had just had protesters tear-gassed to clear the area, has been widely condemned and ridiculed, but this single sentence from the Guardian live blog is the perfect brutal takedown.

ouch on @guardian live feed pic.twitter.com/ZdQghTpnYE — S&H illustrated reports / David Ziggy Greene (@SaHreports) June 2, 2020

Here are a couple of reactions we enjoyed.

Come on Guardian, why don't you tell us what you really think https://t.co/D89SVn4Qb0 — Nicholas Fitterson (@marquoth) June 2, 2020

If Carlsberg did anchor text https://t.co/NbVyQ0nSvR — Dan Morehead (@Danny11M) June 2, 2020

He is the literal personification of every one of the seven deadly sins. — Rob A (@MiserableBob) June 2, 2020

The way it – sort of – posed a question and then answered it with devastating style, reminded us of this brilliant comedic moment.

There is no higher praise.

Source Guardian via David Ziggy Greene Image Sky News, Press Gazette