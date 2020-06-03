This single sentence in the Guardian completely trashes Donald Trump’s bible-waving antics
Donald Trump’s weird photo-opportunity holding a bible outside a church, where he had just had protesters tear-gassed to clear the area, has been widely condemned and ridiculed, but this single sentence from the Guardian live blog is the perfect brutal takedown.
ouch on @guardian live feed pic.twitter.com/ZdQghTpnYE
— S&H illustrated reports / David Ziggy Greene (@SaHreports) June 2, 2020
Here are a couple of reactions we enjoyed.
Come on Guardian, why don't you tell us what you really think https://t.co/D89SVn4Qb0
— Nicholas Fitterson (@marquoth) June 2, 2020
If Carlsberg did anchor text https://t.co/NbVyQ0nSvR
— Dan Morehead (@Danny11M) June 2, 2020
He is the literal personification of every one of the seven deadly sins.
— Rob A (@MiserableBob) June 2, 2020
The way it – sort of – posed a question and then answered it with devastating style, reminded us of this brilliant comedic moment.
There is no higher praise.
