The only 5 responses you need to the planned quarantine for people entering the UK

After a lockdown lasting 10 weeks and counting – although now completely devastated by recent changes to the guidance – the UK is only just getting around to introducing a quarantine for travellers entering the UK.

Under rules set to be published today, new arrivals to the UK will be able to go food shopping, change accommodation and use public transport during a 14-day quarantine period. Some MPs are concerned the rules will have little benefit for public health. https://t.co/dvbdLZl5zB — New Scientist (@newscientist) June 2, 2020

These five tweets sum up the general consensus.

1.

Does this Government actually understand what quarantine means? https://t.co/CTGSvg1jED — Tits McGee (@Scientits) June 2, 2020

2.

Under rules set to be published today, infected patients are to be allowed to spit into the mouth of one diabetic pensioner as part of their daily exercise https://t.co/TPn88ZPuhm — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 2, 2020

3.

What!!! probably better to list what they can't do…it will be shorter. for Crying out Loud..I'm beginning to believe the Herd Immunity theory… https://t.co/TRA111xM8b — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) June 2, 2020

4.

“I’m sorry, but we’re going to have to quarantine you.” “Aw, I was going shopping later.” “You can still do that.” “Can I get a train?” “Yes.” “Can I switch hotels?” “Also yes.” “So…?” “Just, like, stay in a bit, if you can. Don’t inconvenience yourself, though.” https://t.co/T06mpBljB3 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) June 2, 2020

5.

So you can be 'under quarantine' and do three things I haven't done since lockdown started? Right. https://t.co/95VC1xEFBS — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 2, 2020

When they said they were following the science, they forgot to mention it was led by Erwin Schrödinger.

