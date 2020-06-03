Parliament’s socially distanced voting system is a shambles – 18 scathing reactions

Jacob Rees-Mogg ended weeks of his own complaining about MPs working from home by insisting parliament vote on whether to return to working onsite.

With most MPs communicating via video link and voting remotely, the House of Commons had been refreshingly peaceful.

As the virtual voting system had been allowed to end, the vote had to take place in person – because it’s obviously far easier to get MPs from all over the country into one building during a pandemic than it is to reinstate the virtual voting system.

via Gfycat

Current government guidelines mean the vote would be unavailable to MPs who were shielding for their own or a family member’s health.

Or it could force them to break the rules.

People weren’t impressed.

1.

2.

3.

Rees-Mogg’s arrangements involved socially distanced queuing – for about a kilometre. It was a tedious and chaotic process.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2