Justin Trudeau paused for 21 seconds before talking Trump and one headline ruled them all

It’s not unusual for a politician to pause before answering a question – not only does it give the impression of gravitas, it allows them a few moments to think what the hell they’re going to say.

But not many pauses are as long as this one from Canada’s Justin Trudeau, who waited a full 21 seconds before sharing his thoughts on Donald Trump and what’s going on in the United States right now.

And there was no shortage of comment and headlines about it. But none of the takes were as good as this one from @tokyosexwhale on Twitter.

21 SECONDS TRUDEAU!

Just in case …

Still, you can imagine why Trudeau would take his time before answering.

