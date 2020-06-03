Justin Trudeau paused for 21 seconds before talking Trump and one headline ruled them all

It’s not unusual for a politician to pause before answering a question – not only does it give the impression of gravitas, it allows them a few moments to think what the hell they’re going to say.

But not many pauses are as long as this one from Canada’s Justin Trudeau, who waited a full 21 seconds before sharing his thoughts on Donald Trump and what’s going on in the United States right now.

And there was no shortage of comment and headlines about it. But none of the takes were as good as this one from @tokyosexwhale on Twitter.

I can't believe no one has done this. I'm almost giddy with delight. I got 21 seconds Trudeau… pic.twitter.com/xFyiXiItCe — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020

21 SECONDS TRUDEAU!

*drops mic and never comes back to Twitter ever again* — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020

People ‘liking’ this and not RT’ing it, *falls to knees* WHAT DO YOU WANT!? WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT!? — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020

I’ve just been sent a telegram by Twitter informing me that they’re going to make an announcement that I have won Twitter so the rest of you might want to pack up your things and go home. — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 3, 2020

This is like I'm talking to my Nan. — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020

Just in case …

Solid joke. So solid. — Jinja McGarrity (@JinjaMcGarrity) June 2, 2020

I GET THIS! I GEDDIT! — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020

Still, you can imagine why Trudeau would take his time before answering.

Canada must feel like they live in an apartment above a meth lab. — John Fritchey (@johnfritchey) June 2, 2020

