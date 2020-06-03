Justin Trudeau paused for 21 seconds before talking Trump and one headline ruled them all
It’s not unusual for a politician to pause before answering a question – not only does it give the impression of gravitas, it allows them a few moments to think what the hell they’re going to say.
But not many pauses are as long as this one from Canada’s Justin Trudeau, who waited a full 21 seconds before sharing his thoughts on Donald Trump and what’s going on in the United States right now.
quittttttttte the pause.pic.twitter.com/iH3lBDKCxD
— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 2, 2020
And there was no shortage of comment and headlines about it. But none of the takes were as good as this one from @tokyosexwhale on Twitter.
I can't believe no one has done this. I'm almost giddy with delight.
I got 21 seconds Trudeau… pic.twitter.com/xFyiXiItCe
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020
21 SECONDS TRUDEAU!
*drops mic and never comes back to Twitter ever again*
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020
People ‘liking’ this and not RT’ing it, *falls to knees* WHAT DO YOU WANT!? WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT!?
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020
I’ve just been sent a telegram by Twitter informing me that they’re going to make an announcement that I have won Twitter so the rest of you might want to pack up your things and go home.
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 3, 2020
This is like I'm talking to my Nan.
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020
Just in case …
Solid joke. So solid.
— Jinja McGarrity (@JinjaMcGarrity) June 2, 2020
I GET THIS! I GEDDIT!
— Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) June 2, 2020
Still, you can imagine why Trudeau would take his time before answering.
Canada must feel like they live in an apartment above a meth lab.
— John Fritchey (@johnfritchey) June 2, 2020
