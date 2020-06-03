Donald Trump said he wasn’t hiding in the bunker, he was inspecting it – 13 perfect takedowns

You’ll have probably read how Donald Trump took to his bunker in the face of protests across the US – and close to the White House – following the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.

Now the so-called president has come out and said he wasn’t hiding in the bunker (intended for use in the event of terrorist attacks, stuff like that) at all. No, he was inspecting it.

Trump tells Fox News radio he didn’t retreat into WH bunker for protection from potential intruders, but instead to examine the place. “it was much more for the inspection,” Trump said — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 3, 2020

And if Trump was stung by the wave of ridicule that greeted him hiding in a bunker, it turns out he ain’t seen nothing yet.

1.

I didn’t shit myself, I was testing the capacity of my pants. https://t.co/fkaPaIlPbD — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 3, 2020

2.

Exterior lights were turned off to save energy. — Morgan Housel (@morganhousel) June 3, 2020

3.

Similarly, Boris Johnson was just testing the temperature when he hid in that fridge. https://t.co/oYSICB9Uaq — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 3, 2020

4.

This is "My girlfriend lives in Canada" levels of transparent desperate lying https://t.co/RmIPUgMINP — Neoliberal 🌐 (@ne0liberal) June 3, 2020

5.

I didn't miss my shot, I was just inspecting the quality of sand pic.twitter.com/ZGXE6v6Rg8 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 3, 2020

6.

He was testing his eyesight. https://t.co/32xny08lwv — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) June 3, 2020

7.

Dangerously close to the "Checking the walls" bit from Fawlty Towers. https://t.co/Ls25fT2z11 — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 3, 2020

8.

9.

Hitler did a lot of inspecting in the spring of 1945, if you know what I mean. https://t.co/ULoRwsuioL — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 3, 2020

10.

"it's merely a coincidence that i picked a moment of national unrest, in which i was very, very afraid, to inspect the bunker" https://t.co/hCgwxZCpUK — 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 (@heathdwilliams) June 3, 2020

11.

And the protestors were gassed out of the park because they needed to cut the grass. — John Rosevear (@john__rosevear) June 3, 2020

12.

"Melania, MELANIA!? I'm just off to check the bunker is still underground, can you turn the lights off in all 132 rooms first please?" https://t.co/Fk6KpAr4Ka — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) June 3, 2020

13.

The funniest thing about the bunker story is Trump’s fear of looking weak means can be baited, over and over, into denying that he hid in a bunker and thus reminding everyone he hid in a bunker — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 3, 2020

To conclude …

He could have gone with "The Secret Service insisted that I go there for my safety," but no. He went with "I just decided after 3 and a half years to check it out during protests outside. Total coincidence." (GIF of rubbing eyes in existential pain) https://t.co/bYlprkv8rF — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 3, 2020

Oh, and this.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!!!!! https://t.co/EaqZabsbNu — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 3, 2020

