Donald Trump ordering Melania to smile speaks volumes – creepy volumes

In spite of being an avid supporter of Donald Trump’s birther conspiracy theory – the idea that Barack Obama had been born in Africa – there are certain times when we can’t help but feel sorry for Melania. A tiny bit, at least.

This is one of them.

Trump asks Melania to smile during today's photo op. pic.twitter.com/B59YeDHKRM — The Recount (@therecount) June 2, 2020

The creepy moment reminded us of Trump’s inauguration.

Twitter had a few things to say about it.

1.

I wish I could properly enjoy this Patsy moment, but all I think when I look at her is ‘I think you hate this shit. Say something’ https://t.co/iYH8x9ucT2 — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) June 2, 2020

2.

3.

She looks as comfortable smiling next to her husband as her husband looks holding a Bible. https://t.co/DmaJIFMqHe — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) June 2, 2020

4.

5.

She said “I don’t get paid enough”. https://t.co/OmMsHwkDMQ — Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) June 2, 2020

6.

She always looks like she’s not entirely sure where she is. https://t.co/bkOEVzZamQ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 2, 2020

7.