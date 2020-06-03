Donald Trump ordering Melania to smile speaks volumes – creepy volumes
In spite of being an avid supporter of Donald Trump’s birther conspiracy theory – the idea that Barack Obama had been born in Africa – there are certain times when we can’t help but feel sorry for Melania. A tiny bit, at least.
This is one of them.
Trump asks Melania to smile during today's photo op. pic.twitter.com/B59YeDHKRM
— The Recount (@therecount) June 2, 2020
The creepy moment reminded us of Trump’s inauguration.
Twitter had a few things to say about it.
1.
I wish I could properly enjoy this Patsy moment, but all I think when I look at her is ‘I think you hate this shit. Say something’ https://t.co/iYH8x9ucT2
— Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) June 2, 2020
2.
This Terminator remake sucks. https://t.co/qLxfOG36tF
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) June 2, 2020
3.
She looks as comfortable smiling next to her husband as her husband looks holding a Bible. https://t.co/DmaJIFMqHe
— Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) June 2, 2020
4.
Most half-hearted attempt ever. https://t.co/pNNZbuWj7x
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 2, 2020
5.
She said “I don’t get paid enough”. https://t.co/OmMsHwkDMQ
— Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) June 2, 2020
6.
She always looks like she’s not entirely sure where she is. https://t.co/bkOEVzZamQ
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 2, 2020
7.
Somebody went a little heavy on Melania’s tranquilizer dart today. https://t.co/eixOenUnpY
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 2, 2020