Boris Johnson is to take ‘direct control’ of the coronavirus crisis and the entire internet had the same question

The breaking news from Downing Street today was that Boris Johnson is going to take ‘direct control’ of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Telegraph said Johnson would take ‘direct control of the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis’ and ‘spearhead two committees allowing him to tighten his grip on the fight against the pandemic.’

And pretty much the entire internet had the same question.

Simple question: Who was in control of it before? — Another Angry Voice (@Angry_Voice) June 2, 2020

No rush m8 https://t.co/Weqydr7afC — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) June 3, 2020

The alarm went off in January.

It is now June. pic.twitter.com/BNRlhzvkW6 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 3, 2020

Who the f*ck has been in control of this crisis until now? pic.twitter.com/SKhr1lE52x — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 3, 2020

As opposed to just casually watching from the side lines to see what would happen, which is what I've been doing since January. https://t.co/iHV8T61YVa — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 2, 2020

But… he’s the Prime Minister — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV2) June 2, 2020

So what the fuck has he been doing till now? Part-time PM, utterly useless. Oh, but the FCO has finally got him to read their draft article on Hong Kong. He. Can. Not. Do. The. Job https://t.co/PQDOlKnxso — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 3, 2020

Cool cheers for that mate. Evidently it wasn't pertinent enough to do that earlier. https://t.co/fKU236UjGZ — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 2, 2020

Does this mean Cummings’ vision has become blurred. https://t.co/N6Ghmsib4t — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 3, 2020

Source @Telegraph