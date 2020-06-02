‘You absolutely need to watch this with sound. It doesn’t seem possible, but you absolutely do’

You might already have seen some of the things people have been saying after Donald Trump posed for photographers standing outside a church.

But the key thing here is to watch all 13 seconds of this outstanding photo opportunity. And definitely – definitely – to turn your sound all the way up.

you absolutely need to watch this with sound. it doesn't seem possible that you do, but you absolutely do. https://t.co/6b5tNedjsv — Sigh Hersh, Hostile Witness (@Ugarles) June 1, 2020

Just in case that was tricky to hear.

"is that your bible?" <pause> "It's *a* bible." — John Saveland (@johnsaveland) June 1, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about this 13 seconds of TV gold.

i yelped. i didn't see it coming. — Sigh Hersh, Hostile Witness (@Ugarles) June 1, 2020

a million monkeys with a million typewriters in a million years could never https://t.co/CZ7fc0plxN — Sigh Hersh, Hostile Witness (@Ugarles) June 1, 2020

Pound for pound the strangest 13 seconds in history https://t.co/voVsKdT3Tt — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) June 1, 2020

Seriously, they're going to be laughing about this for centuries, if not thousands of years. Just hope we in the present don't go through too much pain for the sake of this joker. — James Smithson (@yossie1969) June 2, 2020

Bless the reporter who asked that question — Dani Stern (@TheRealAnsky) June 1, 2020

What's striking about that footage of Donald Trump is that he doesn't say anything apart from "It's a Bible." He offers no words, he quotes no passages. He's an entirely empty individual. The very essence of stupid. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 2, 2020

Source @Ugarles