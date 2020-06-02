These cops laying down their riot gear to join a protest march is an amazing watch

Police have been clashing with protestors all over the US after the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd.

Countless videos of the clashes have gone viral but this one was shared for rather different reasons.

It’s the moment this sheriff put down his riot gear to join the protestors on their march and it’s quite the watch.

Across parts of America, police and protesters have been clashing. In Flint, Michigan, something else happened. This is the exact moment when Sheriff Chris Swanson put down his helmet and baton — and joined protesters on their march.pic.twitter.com/VHnwnpUy8r — Goodable (@Goodable) May 31, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Something my heart and soul needed to see…. https://t.co/e6PMLWXRnB — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) May 31, 2020

Well that brought a tear to my eye. Proper community engagement and leadership. Others really need to take note. — Jo P (@jo_regular) May 31, 2020

More of this, please. Proud it's in Michigan. https://t.co/s5jPk52c81 — James A. Janisse (@JamesAJanisse) May 31, 2020

Today I asked my parents if the police can protest as civilians, and they told me that they would most likely loose there job if they did. To know that he did this, it really helps me believe that there are good, amazing people in the world. — ✊🏾🏳️‍🌈…G Å B B Î Ê…🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 (@GBB_IE) May 31, 2020

In Flint, the Sheriff joins the protestors. "Where do you want to walk? We'll walk all night." https://t.co/fVB2WmUiqW — Victoria Brownworth #NoJusticeNoPeace (@VABVOX) May 31, 2020

shit just made me cry — erk (@peepopog7) May 31, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump posed outside a church holding a Bible – 13 devilishly funny takedowns

Source @Goodable