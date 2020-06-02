These cops laying down their riot gear to join a protest march is an amazing watch

Police have been clashing with protestors all over the US after the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd.

Countless videos of the clashes have gone viral but this one was shared for rather different reasons.

It’s the moment this sheriff put down his riot gear to join the protestors on their march and it’s quite the watch.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

Donald Trump posed outside a church holding a Bible – 13 devilishly funny takedowns

Source @Goodable