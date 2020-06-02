Get ready for a roller coaster of emotions in this heartwarming swan love story

With everything that’s going on in the news, we thought you might enjoy something that has nothing to do with mass protests, Covid-19 or Brexit negotiations, and this swan love story fitted the bill.

It’s fairly long, but there isn’t a single wasted moment.

Hampstead Heath’s official Twitter account set the idyllic scene.

It soon took a sad turn.

When a new pair of swans arrived, it looked like it might add insult to injury for the lonely widow.

There was a development.

She had company at the sanctuary.

When it was time to leave, her new friend had other ideas.

It’s a myth that a swan can break a man’s arm with its wing, but it could definitely do some damage with its beak. There was a safer option …

