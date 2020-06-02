The government eased the lockdown on the advice of a non-existent body – our 8 favourite responses

If we’ve heard the government say they were following the science once, we’ve heard it three hundred thousand, and thirty four, nine hundred and seventy four thousand times.

As a large number of scientists have warned against the easing of lockdown, that may not be strictly true – or loosely true.

During Monday’s daily briefing, ITV’s Tom Clarke asked Matt Hancock about the Joint Biosecurity Centre – the body supposedly created to collate all the evidence and aid decision making on the coronavirus strategy.

“It’s being formulated at the moment.” is Hancock-speak for “No we haven’t set it up yet – why did you have to go and ask that?”

This is some of what people had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

If you were wondering why the government had eased the lockdown on the advice of a non-existent body, the wonderful parody account, @BorisJohnson_MP had a suggestion.

READ MORE

The coronavirus briefings given credits in the style of an ’80s American TV show are just brilliant

Source ITV News Image BBC