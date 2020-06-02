The government eased the lockdown on the advice of a non-existent body – our 8 favourite responses

If we’ve heard the government say they were following the science once, we’ve heard it three hundred thousand, and thirty four, nine hundred and seventy four thousand times.

As a large number of scientists have warned against the easing of lockdown, that may not be strictly true – or loosely true.

During Monday’s daily briefing, ITV’s Tom Clarke asked Matt Hancock about the Joint Biosecurity Centre – the body supposedly created to collate all the evidence and aid decision making on the coronavirus strategy.

Mr Hancock tells @TomClarke_ITV that the Joint Biosecurity Centre – the body tasked with assessing the Covid-19 alert level – is not yet up and running.https://t.co/Q7dFU6QwmR pic.twitter.com/gdjyxmZ2tD — ITV News (@itvnews) June 1, 2020

“It’s being formulated at the moment.” is Hancock-speak for “No we haven’t set it up yet – why did you have to go and ask that?”

Matt Hancock answers @peterwalker99 question on localised lockdowns by citing a Joint Bio-Security Centre that doesn't yet exist — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) June 1, 2020

This is some of what people had to say about it.

The fact we are being guided on coronavirus strategy by a body that doesn't exist yet is the most Boris Johnson thing ever. https://t.co/HDJLckHG95 — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) June 1, 2020

Jesus Christ, we’re moving down from level 4 to level 3 and implementing measures they said we’d implement at level 1 on the advice of a body that doesn’t actually exist https://t.co/SyuBfZKb1u — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 1, 2020

Presumably all the decisions are now being made by consulting the entrails of a chicken. https://t.co/jNqgS9hjGm — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) June 1, 2020

Sure that won’t be a problem for Dominic He will be busy editing – sorry – creating their historical minutes https://t.co/UwFAbfJvYk — ScottishPanda (@PandaScottish) June 1, 2020

So let me get this straight: the JBC, which – as the Govt told us only last week assessed the #COVID19 alert level – doesn’t actually exist yet …. So who assessed the changes then? 🤯 https://t.co/kWoSsmYGGf — Prof Tanja Bueltmann @🏠 (@cliodiaspora) June 1, 2020

Matt Hancock’s like one of those delusional contestants on The Apprentice. He would definitely be fired in week one! — Fifi (@fififorgetful) June 1, 2020

Joint Biosecurity Centre. “Exists” but not yet “formulated”. It’s like Seaborne Freight all over again! — Neil O'Doherty Ⓥ 🤘 (@eaglepeaknaod) June 1, 2020

So they’re just making it up as it goes along – & pretending the science supports them https://t.co/9m50ORKNpB — Angela Eagle (@angelaeagle) June 1, 2020

If you were wondering why the government had eased the lockdown on the advice of a non-existent body, the wonderful parody account, @BorisJohnson_MP had a suggestion.

There are of course very good reasons for easing the lockdown:

-we've stopped even pretending to follow the science

-we're sick of paying your wages

-Dom told me to#BorisHasFailedUK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 1, 2020

