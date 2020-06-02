Our favourite 11 funny comments about the lockdown – or lack of it

You’d almost think the UK lockdown had ended if you were to take a glance at the beauty spots of England – far less so in Wales, Scotland and Northern Island.

It hasn’t, however, and there’s still plenty for Twitter to joke about.

1.

Lads you might want to take a look at that desk design pic.twitter.com/bqvk5kv5uz — . (@twlldun) June 1, 2020

2.

Getting to know our delivery guys pic.twitter.com/ZYLfD5zb92 — Sam Brooks (@SamBrooks_1) June 1, 2020

3.

I like that I have reverted back to primary school years of being excited for work to be over so I can go outside and ride my bike — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 1, 2020

4.

They said horses were allowed out today to race. I’ve just passed a field where at least 6 of them were just standing about chatting. Didn’t even have racing gear on (you know, saddles and stuff). So don’t even try to suggest they were probably getting ready to race. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) June 1, 2020

5.

My social distancing suit finally came today. pic.twitter.com/zEcAAlLOy8 — Father Drinks McGee (@drinksmcgee) May 31, 2020

6.

Just walked through the park and trying to maintain social distancing is like being the only person on the dodgems who understands the actual point of the ride. — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) June 1, 2020

7.

So what I've gathered from the Tories is that from today in England you can meet 17 people at an ice rink but not if one of them is a warlock, you can shag your 2nd cousin but only if she's called Kimberly, dentists are now war criminals & you can go to the pub if you're a panda. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 1, 2020

8.

Sunday Newspaper of the Year asks the question on everyone's lips during a pandemic… what does Bez make of it all? https://t.co/eACKZsGhRm — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) May 30, 2020

9.

But for So Solid Crew, the nightmare continues. pic.twitter.com/BoY9TYAmRI — Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) May 28, 2020

10.

I'm totally down with this way of looking at the world. I, too, have way, way, way more capacity to do stuff than I actually do. https://t.co/n0qbsPMW7v — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) May 31, 2020

11.

Britain from above today. pic.twitter.com/pEmYf8wVKV — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 1, 2020

Finally …

I see Matt Hancock is doing the briefing again todaypic.twitter.com/X3hnqHyzyC — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) June 1, 2020

Image @jontyson on Unsplash, @drinksmcgee