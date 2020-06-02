Donald Trump posed outside a church holding a Bible – 13 devilishly funny takedowns

Donald Trump has posed outside a church holding a Bible, but only after law enforcement officials used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a peaceful protest close to the White House to enable him to do it.

This is what it looked like (Trump outside the church, not the outrageous break-up of a peacful protest).

great photo op. nailed it pic.twitter.com/X7uedAcxHb — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) June 1, 2020

And if it’s not the oddest 13 seconds of Trump’s presidency, it’s definitely up there.

Here are our 13 favourite things people said about that.

1.

He holds that Bible like it’s burning him. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2020

2.

Gassing people with their hands up so that you can be photographed holding a bible near a church is what Jesus would have wanted — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 2, 2020

3.

This how you hold a Bible if you've never held a Bible or a book before. https://t.co/6xzkIe8iWV — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 1, 2020

4.

When grandma gets you a Christmas present you hate but you don’t want to hurt her feelings https://t.co/fwc7wTB3q7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 2, 2020

5.

I wonder if he’s holding that Bible in his ‘pussy-grabbing’ hand? pic.twitter.com/MdLQ5hv5al — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) June 2, 2020

6.

Have you ever seen anyone less comfortable with a Bible? I’m not religious, but he may be an actual demon. — David Bunkley (@dwbunkley) June 1, 2020

7.

8.

God works in mysterious ways. pic.twitter.com/vVzd2mUZvc — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyo_sexwhale) June 2, 2020

9.

"I love the Bible, it's a great book. Read it so many times, there's Dave the cool guy, driving around being cool with his best friend Steve. Steve's a great guy. The hot mermaid who wants to become human, so hot, so great. So many great words in it. Book is a great word" pic.twitter.com/blcZVFWpBQ — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 2, 2020

10.

Hey Donny, why not flip through a few pages. I'm pretty fucking certain there's something about Thou shalt not kill. #DictatorTrump pic.twitter.com/NNPQ6CM3Sc — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 2, 2020

11.

12.

13.

Revelation 13:5 And the beast was given a mouth uttering haughty and blasphemous words, and it was allowed to exercise authority for forty-two months. pic.twitter.com/oc6tOOEoKD — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 2, 2020

To conclude …

This is what he tear gassed peaceful protestors out before curfew for. So he could hold a Bible like an alien who just landed on earth while people take pictures. https://t.co/2hmmDlDbwu — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 1, 2020

Oh, and this.

I cannot stop laughing but we’re all gonna die — Mankrik’s Wife (@Marty_Shannon) June 1, 2020

