Andrew Cotter’s done another one of his dog commentaries and it’s just what we needed today

The great Andrew Cotter’s done another one of his dog commentaries and thank goodness for that.

Andrew, as if you need reminding, is the sports commentator who’s rather come into his own during lockdown by offering up little takes on the lives of his lovely dogs.

And this latest one – a special one-off for charity – is a slow-burning delight.

Wonderful stuff!

Here’s the full-length version of this charity one-off in aid of Dogs for Good.

And in the unlikely event you missed some of the great man’s other work, there was also this …

And all these!

You can follow Andrew on Twitter here.

Source @nickmurftweets @MrAndrewCotter