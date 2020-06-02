Andrew Cotter’s done another one of his dog commentaries and it’s just what we needed today
The great Andrew Cotter’s done another one of his dog commentaries and thank goodness for that.
Andrew, as if you need reminding, is the sports commentator who’s rather come into his own during lockdown by offering up little takes on the lives of his lovely dogs.
And this latest one – a special one-off for charity – is a slow-burning delight.
Another Andrew Cotter gem. pic.twitter.com/3SBIt9kKQP
— Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) May 30, 2020
Wonderful stuff!
Cotter makes the podium again with another slice of canine lockdown gold 👇🏻👏🏻👇🏻@MrAndrewCotter pic.twitter.com/U2OvPDXSgx
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 1, 2020
Stealth of a sofa 😂
— Thomas Coombes (@ThommyCoombes) May 31, 2020
Absolutely perfect. https://t.co/3MQRaOzzpS
— Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) June 1, 2020
‘Pretending you just weren’t that bothered anyway’. Love it.
— Trish (@Frusie) June 1, 2020
This is currentky the best thing on the internet https://t.co/hiRRbmtEro
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 1, 2020
Here’s the full-length version of this charity one-off in aid of Dogs for Good.
When there is no sport, there’s always dogs.
Here’s @MrAndrewCotter and Sky Sports presenter @SarahSkySports with #WinningFromHome winner, Nala.@_JoeDaniels_ pic.twitter.com/eMUstQgzoU
— Dogs for Good (@DogsForGoodUK) May 28, 2020
If you’ve enjoyed our #WinningFromHome video, please don’t forget to make a donation. With your support we can bring more people with disabilities and dogs together. https://t.co/0qZI3fQwCB pic.twitter.com/KAqDe1PENs
— Dogs for Good (@DogsForGoodUK) May 28, 2020
And in the unlikely event you missed some of the great man’s other work, there was also this …
Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020
And all these!
Just while I wait for them to have an actual rematch. pic.twitter.com/yVsaXD9bNS
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 29, 2020
Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020
I was bored. pic.twitter.com/bVoC0hyNzC
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 27, 2020
You can follow Andrew on Twitter here.
Source @nickmurftweets @MrAndrewCotter