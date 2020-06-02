Andrew Cotter’s done another one of his dog commentaries and it’s just what we needed today

The great Andrew Cotter’s done another one of his dog commentaries and thank goodness for that.

Andrew, as if you need reminding, is the sports commentator who’s rather come into his own during lockdown by offering up little takes on the lives of his lovely dogs.

And this latest one – a special one-off for charity – is a slow-burning delight.

Another Andrew Cotter gem. pic.twitter.com/3SBIt9kKQP — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) May 30, 2020

Wonderful stuff!

Cotter makes the podium again with another slice of canine lockdown gold 👇🏻👏🏻👇🏻@MrAndrewCotter pic.twitter.com/U2OvPDXSgx — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 1, 2020

Stealth of a sofa 😂 — Thomas Coombes (@ThommyCoombes) May 31, 2020

‘Pretending you just weren’t that bothered anyway’. Love it. — Trish (@Frusie) June 1, 2020

This is currentky the best thing on the internet https://t.co/hiRRbmtEro — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 1, 2020

Here’s the full-length version of this charity one-off in aid of Dogs for Good.

If you’ve enjoyed our #WinningFromHome video, please don’t forget to make a donation. With your support we can bring more people with disabilities and dogs together. https://t.co/0qZI3fQwCB pic.twitter.com/KAqDe1PENs — Dogs for Good (@DogsForGoodUK) May 28, 2020

And in the unlikely event you missed some of the great man’s other work, there was also this …

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

And all these!

Just while I wait for them to have an actual rematch. pic.twitter.com/yVsaXD9bNS — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 29, 2020

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

You can follow Andrew on Twitter here.

