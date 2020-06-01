This Ministry of Justice job advert went a little bit Pete Tong
There was a schoolboy error in this Ministry of Justice job advert which resulted in it getting a lot more attention than it normally would …
The Ministry of Justice has accidentally posted a job advert as the Ministry of Sound. pic.twitter.com/HRxNINLcsO
— Stephen Canning (@EssexCanning) May 31, 2020
Easily done. Or is it?
It’s all gone Pete Tong
— Pete (@PeteUK7) May 31, 2020
It’s located in suite 408. Suite 409 is the Ministry of Silly Walks.
— Parker (@incognitoparker) May 31, 2020
I don't care how this happened, or if it's real – it made me laugh, and I needed a laugh https://t.co/D51UHrSoEE
— Soph (@SophieWarnes) June 1, 2020
Source @EssexCanning Image BBC