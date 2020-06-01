This Ministry of Justice job advert went a little bit Pete Tong

There was a schoolboy error in this Ministry of Justice job advert which resulted in it getting a lot more attention than it normally would …

The Ministry of Justice has accidentally posted a job advert as the Ministry of Sound. pic.twitter.com/HRxNINLcsO — Stephen Canning (@EssexCanning) May 31, 2020

Easily done. Or is it?

It’s all gone Pete Tong — Pete (@PeteUK7) May 31, 2020

It’s located in suite 408. Suite 409 is the Ministry of Silly Walks. — Parker (@incognitoparker) May 31, 2020

I don't care how this happened, or if it's real – it made me laugh, and I needed a laugh https://t.co/D51UHrSoEE — Soph (@SophieWarnes) June 1, 2020

Source @EssexCanning Image BBC