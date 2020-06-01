This George Orwell quote from 1984 fits these Sun front pages like a super, soaraway glove

It’s fair to say that some sections of the media have been more excited (and less concerned) about the easing of lockdown restrictions than others.

And few outlets have been more excited than the Sun. And as highlighted by @SunApology on Twitter, these recent front pages were an uncanny echo of a line from Orwell’s 1984.

“Football, beer, and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult…” George Orwell, '1984' (h/t @lofty_london) pic.twitter.com/4dQOKQU09f — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) June 1, 2020

Here’s that quote, and a bit more, if you’re in the mood for it.

“Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbors, films, football, beer, and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult…. All that was required of them was a primitive patriotism which could be appealed to whenever it was necessary to make them accept longer working hours or shorter rations. And when they became discontented, as they sometimes did, their discontentment led nowhere, because being without general ideas, they could only focus it on petty specific grievances.”

Never mind that, we’re off to Ikea.

Sublime tweet of the week https://t.co/Fr7i3jHJmN — Andrew Screen (@aneercs) June 1, 2020

READ MORE

‘Dominic Cummings has radicalised the Daily Star’

Source @SunApology @lofty_london