These men have been ‘whitesplaining’ Martin Luther King to his son and there are no words

Just when you think you’ve reached peak Twitter, something like this happens.

It’s Martin Luther King III, human rights activist and son of Martin Luther King Jr, who shared a quote from his father in response to the riots going on across the US right now.

And as @harikondabolu pointed out on Twitter, the number of (white) men queuing up to explain his own father’s quote back to him really was something else.

‘WHITE DUDES WHITESPLAINING MARTIN LUTHER KING TO HIS SON. ENJOY,’ said @harikondabolu

And just a few of the things people were saying in response.

Perhaps this will help.

Source @harikondabolu