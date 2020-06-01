These men have been ‘whitesplaining’ Martin Luther King to his son and there are no words

Just when you think you’ve reached peak Twitter, something like this happens.

It’s Martin Luther King III, human rights activist and son of Martin Luther King Jr, who shared a quote from his father in response to the riots going on across the US right now.

As my father explained during his lifetime, a riot is the language of the unheard. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) May 28, 2020

And as @harikondabolu pointed out on Twitter, the number of (white) men queuing up to explain his own father’s quote back to him really was something else.

‘WHITE DUDES WHITESPLAINING MARTIN LUTHER KING TO HIS SON. ENJOY,’ said @harikondabolu

And just a few of the things people were saying in response.

Tough to know who would understand MLK and what he stood for better, his own son or twitter user GatorWill78? Hmmm? 🤔 — David #blacklivesmatter (@2Davez) May 30, 2020

Imagine telling a man what his father woulda thought…WHEN THEY NEVER MET HIM — Rinn47 (@Rinn_47) May 30, 2020

Because they all have a fifth grade, Disney understanding of him. To them, he's a caricature. — John Flores (@JohnMFlores) May 30, 2020

THE AUDACITY OF CAUCASITY — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) May 30, 2020

Perhaps this will help.

“In the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear?” pic.twitter.com/Als3jhxaGH — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) May 28, 2020

Source @harikondabolu