The Daily Mail said men could suffer from their partner’s menopause – only 5 replies you need

To the Daily Mail now – no, stick with us – which reported findings that millions of men could be suffering from their partner’s menopause.

Mood swings, apparently.

And if the Mail was hoping for a response – of course it was hoping for a response – it certainly got one. Here are the only 5 replies you need.

Or, if you prefer …

READ MORE

The Daily Mail front page about teachers must try harder – the only 7 responses you need

Source @MailOnline