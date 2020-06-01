The Daily Mail said men could suffer from their partner’s menopause – only 5 replies you need
To the Daily Mail now – no, stick with us – which reported findings that millions of men could be suffering from their partner’s menopause.
Mood swings, apparently.
Millions of men could be suffering from their partner's menopause because of mood swings https://t.co/ZPNJkq94eh
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 1, 2020
And if the Mail was hoping for a response – of course it was hoping for a response – it certainly got one. Here are the only 5 replies you need.
Fixed that headline for you: While their partner suffers through an inescapable physically, mentally, and emotionally grueling time in their lives, men might have to do a little of the heavy lifting too.
— Family Woman Cate Owen (@CateOwen) June 1, 2020
Happy to kick them in every major muscle to replicate the pain menopause can bring, wake them up every two hours and throw a bucket of warm water over them. Just so they know, y’know. Or…a kinder approach might be to JUST HELP HER! https://t.co/lnA7ZsU1P7
— Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) June 1, 2020
Hey @MailOnline, I fixed your headline for you 🤦♀️@BestoftheMail @EverydaySexism @CCriadoPerez https://t.co/VK9xGHUTYM pic.twitter.com/zGNAWKwdgv
— Megan (@lake_ml) June 1, 2020
Millions of men can fuck off. https://t.co/g4xVOyNpBZ
— Deb (@yarnydeb) June 1, 2020
Fkin hell 😂 Did I just read this headline? There isnt enough research done on menopause and how absolutely hellish of an experience it can be for women, and men are 'suffering'? Ha dont make me laugh. The only suffering for men going on here is the lack of caring for others
— Sabah Jalal (@SabahMariamJ) June 1, 2020
Or, if you prefer …
Not enough ‘go fuck yourself’ to go around this morning.
— Lisa ‘Unladylike’ Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) June 1, 2020
