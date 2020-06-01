Our 13 favourite takedowns of Donald Trump’s plan to declare Antifa terrorists

As protests over the needless death of George Floyd continue to rock the US, Donald Trump took time out from threatening protesters and being censored by Twitter to completely misunderstand the nature of Antifa.

These tweets summed up rather well the implications of the President’s tweet.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

With far-right extremism responsible for the highest number of terrorism-related deaths in the US, writer and comedian Nick Jack Pappas had a request.

We won’t place any bets on that.

READ MORE

Donald Trump on American footballers v Donald Trump on white supremacists

Source Donald Trump Image @manfang and @arty_nyc on Unsplash