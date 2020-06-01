Our 13 favourite takedowns of Donald Trump’s plan to declare Antifa terrorists

As protests over the needless death of George Floyd continue to rock the US, Donald Trump took time out from threatening protesters and being censored by Twitter to completely misunderstand the nature of Antifa.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

These tweets summed up rather well the implications of the President’s tweet.

1.

Im sorry. Im not familiar with that Acronym…

Are you talking about anyone who is "anti-fascist?" https://t.co/l5rXt18TKp — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 31, 2020

2.

2016 commentators:

maybe it won’t be so bad 2020:

Opposing Nazis is a terrorist offence https://t.co/YBHOBEepWX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 31, 2020

3.

So … you're PRO fascist then? Well, at least we agree on what you are. https://t.co/PBrekfmCyO — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) May 31, 2020

4.

Find out what someone thinks about fascism by asking them what they think about anti-fascists. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 31, 2020

5.

You'll need to remove that bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office, then, dimwit. https://t.co/orgHs6Syjx — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) May 31, 2020

6.

7.

Antifa is a bunch of scattered unrelated anarchists.

You can't even designate them as an organization. https://t.co/4I2NFTUGBP — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 1, 2020

8.

Two can play that game. I'm the CEO of ANTIFA and I'm designating YOU a Terrorist Organization. — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) May 31, 2020

9.

Imagine thinking antifa is worse than fa — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 31, 2020

10.

11.

The White House is a terrorist organization. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 31, 2020

12.

According to Trump, one is a photo of terrorists and the other is a photo of good people with reasonable grievances. pic.twitter.com/HtkIyGD1QC — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 31, 2020

13.

With far-right extremism responsible for the highest number of terrorism-related deaths in the US, writer and comedian Nick Jack Pappas had a request.

Now do White Supremacists. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 31, 2020

We won’t place any bets on that.

Source Donald Trump Image @manfang and @arty_nyc on Unsplash