Simply 33 gloriously silly jokes to help take the edge off for a moment or two

It’s a tough time right now, with often not too much to laugh at, so we asked the good people of Twitter to share their favourite silly jokes.

We feel the need for some silly fun so we want you to tell us your favourite daft jokes. Ones that make you laugh and groan in equal measures, and we’ll share our favourites.#PokeChallenge We’ll kick it off… What do you call a donkey with 3 legs? A wonky. — The Poke (@ThePoke) May 26, 2020

And we’re glad to say they didn’t disappoint. Here are 33 of our favourites.

I bought a muzzle for my pet duck, nothing expensive but it fits the bill. #PokeChallenge — 🤣 The Dad Joke Man 😉 (@DadJokeMan) May 26, 2020

Who’s the coolest man in the hospital? The ultrasound man. And who fills in for him when he’s on holiday? The hip replacement guy.#PokeChallenge — Blue6oy (@blue6oy) May 26, 2020

I told my friend she’d painted her eyebrows too high. She looked surprised. — 🏳️‍🌈🌱The Pevensie Dilemma (@PevensieDilemma) May 26, 2020

What’s big white and can’t climb drainpipes? Incy-Wincy Fridge#PokeChallenge — WillieMillersMoustache (@williemillersm1) May 26, 2020

Just put an electric fence round my garden. The neighbours are dead against it. — Jonathan Gregory (@Jonatha05418450) May 26, 2020

What’s a pirates favourite letter? Rrrrr? No, ’tis the C! — Ewan Thomson (@Ewan314) May 26, 2020

I said to the baker,

“How come all your cakes are 50p, but that one’s £1?” He said,

“That’s Madeira cake”.#PokeChallenge — 🤣 The Dad Joke Man 😉 (@DadJokeMan) May 26, 2020

An Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman walk into a bar.

Those were thew days… — Dean Morris Cards (@deanmorriscards) May 26, 2020

What’s made of leather and sounds like a sneeze?

‘Aaa-shoe!’ — Pete Siddle (@PeteSidz80) May 26, 2020

What do you call a Scotsman who’s halfway home? Hamish 😁 It’s the only joke I know — MacBee (@BlondeBee73) May 26, 2020

Why do Norwegian Navy ships have a barcode on the side?

So that when they come into port, you can Scandinavian……… #pokechallenge — Laura H 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@kipacala) May 26, 2020

– Doctor, I think I’m a moth.

– I think you need to see a psychiatrist.

– I was on my way there, but your light was on. — june lewins (@joonloons) May 26, 2020

What do you call a Frenchman walking on the beach in sandals?

Phillippe Phlop.😊 — Sandra Ellis (@sandrad2966) May 26, 2020

What’s pink and slippery?

My slippers — Laura Harris (@ChatteringLaura) May 26, 2020

Patient: Doctor, I am having trouble pronouncing my T’s F’s and H’s…

Doctor: Well, You can’t say fairer than that. — Chris Kimberley (@ChrisJKimbers) May 26, 2020

