Rory Bremner absolutely nails the new slogan the PM would probably love to introduce

Rory Bremner‘s Boris Johnson is more Boris Johnson than Boris Johnson is – because Rory says the things that the PM somehow manages to keep under his hat.

This short announcement of the new slogan Johnson would probably love to go for is tone perfect.

Boris announces new slogan: Move on. Draw a line. Save breath. #borisjohnson pic.twitter.com/5aI5y2M4Lg — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) May 31, 2020

These are just a few of the many impressed reactions.

If you thought Johnson was beyond satire, you reckoned without @rorybremner https://t.co/0RFQX9rBAD — Patrick Barclay (@paddybarclay) May 31, 2020

Rory…you are a GENIUS and a treasure!! thankyou so much, I really needed a laugh! — GuntherBett #FPPE 🐟🐟 (@BettGunther) May 31, 2020

Spot on – It’s totally plausible Boz would say every word of this, the parody that writes himself — Uncool Adam (@uncooladam) May 31, 2020

As a bonus, here’s Rory as new dad Johnson.

Rory Bremner's Boris Johnson speech is so much better than the real thing

