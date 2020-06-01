People rushed back to Ikea after lockdown eased today – favourite 5 responses

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased up a little bit (to what extent depends which part of the country you live in, of course) it’s not just the beach everyone can’t wait to get to.

Turns out everyone wants to go to Ikea as well. And when we say ‘everyone’, we’re really not exaggerating. Much.

Take a look at this lot.

And have a watch of the length of this queue (stick with it, seriously).

And here are our favourite 5 things people said about that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

In short …

READ MORE

This American accused IKEA of disrespecting the Stars and Stripes and was schooled into next week

Source @MirrorMoney @BBCMarkSimpson