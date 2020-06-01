People rushed back to Ikea after lockdown eased today – favourite 5 responses

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased up a little bit (to what extent depends which part of the country you live in, of course) it’s not just the beach everyone can’t wait to get to.

Turns out everyone wants to go to Ikea as well. And when we say ‘everyone’, we’re really not exaggerating. Much.

Take a look at this lot.

Thousands flock to Ikea stores across the UK as 19 branches reopen to the public https://t.co/oPqNZRW059 pic.twitter.com/FWOxKURUNb — Mirror Money Saving (@MirrorMoney) June 1, 2020

And have a watch of the length of this queue (stick with it, seriously).

Queue to get into Ikea, near Belfast. pic.twitter.com/pg3MWPQWzJ — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) June 1, 2020

And here are our favourite 5 things people said about that.

1.

Däwn öf thė Dëåd (1978) https://t.co/Vh47eI5uMe — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 1, 2020

2.

Proof that British people want more, not less, misery. https://t.co/Gv5RzMAOlS — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 1, 2020

3.

4.

Imagine thinking 'you know the first thing I want to do when I leave lockdown, is have an argument with my partner in public.' https://t.co/oqH4IoxrX6 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 1, 2020

5.

Get ready for the second wave Thousands flock to Ikea stores across the UK#IKEA #SecondPeak pic.twitter.com/jX0lHY2pTW — Louis Henwood 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 (@LouisHenwood) June 1, 2020

In short …

Tough choice.

A few more years of life for grandma?

OR Swedish meatballs?#SecondPeak pic.twitter.com/ZZplYHrP2K — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 1, 2020

