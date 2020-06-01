People were not happy at Matt Hancock’s horse racing announcement – these 7 won by a head

Mere days after a report concluded that the Cheltenham Festival caused a great many excess deaths, Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, as well as the MP for the constituency that includes Newmarket, gleefully declared that horse racing would be returning.

Not everyone shared his joy. These people expressed their feelings through a mixture of sarcasm, dark humour and cutting wit.

The very talented Hopeless Surfer used the language of the sport to put the move into perspective.

Source Matt Hancock Image @ourselp on Unsplash