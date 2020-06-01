People were not happy at Matt Hancock’s horse racing announcement – these 7 won by a head

Mere days after a report concluded that the Cheltenham Festival caused a great many excess deaths, Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, as well as the MP for the constituency that includes Newmarket, gleefully declared that horse racing would be returning.

Thanks to the nation’s resolve, horseracing is back from Monday Wonderful news for our wonderful sport — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 30, 2020

Not everyone shared his joy. These people expressed their feelings through a mixture of sarcasm, dark humour and cutting wit.

1.

The nightmare is over https://t.co/HJm3vlPJy7 — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) May 30, 2020

2.

I want to see my dad, not a horsie sustain injuries that’ll get it shot. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 30, 2020

3.

Who does “our” refer to here? The whole country, most of whom have not much interest in horse racing? Bookies? Toffs? https://t.co/mZ4qoG2J0P — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 30, 2020

4.

Fucking great news. What with Cheltenham being such a roaring success and everything. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 30, 2020

5.

We're all going to be in lockdown until 2021 because the PM couldnt stop his mate going on a road trip, made all the rules confusing as fuck instead of doing anything sensible so everyone went to the park to get pissed but dont worry horse racing is back — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 31, 2020

6.

I’ve got a tenner on Second Wave in the 1.15pm at Newmarket. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 30, 2020

7.

The very talented Hopeless Surfer used the language of the sport to put the move into perspective.

Matt Hancock has declared horse racing will return. Here are the runners and riders for the first race on Monday#coronavirus #COVID19 @MattHancock pic.twitter.com/9d9wUYR51y — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) May 30, 2020

