Our 12 favourite new funny takes on this pandemic life

Big changes are afoot in the UK’s coronavirus response, with schools now open to more pupils, shielding people allowed out and Matt Hancock temporarily controlling his fit of the giggles long enough to declare horse racing back.

On Twitter, however, people are still finding a lot to mock about pandemic life, and these are our favourite funny posts.

A 'Dominic Cummings ' is now a golfing term. It means a really long drive that goes out of bounds but there's no penalty. — Norman Thompson (@Norman63red) May 29, 2020

Remember when we laughed at Tom Hanks in Castaway for becoming best friends with a volleyball & now, ten weeks into lockdown, we’re all like ”Please don’t speak to my flip-flop Derek that way, he doesn’t enjoy shouting.” — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) May 29, 2020

I don't know who had 'symbolic Babybel' on their 2020 Corona Bingo Card, but it's time to get your marker. pic.twitter.com/6N89KKGmWg — Law Turley (TreacleA) (@LawTurley) May 31, 2020

When you meet your friends for the first time in 10 weeks & have to tell them that their hair looks fine. pic.twitter.com/oNHC3zVZjs — Paul (@bingowings14) May 28, 2020

Any news on when the hairdressers are opening? pic.twitter.com/eKvlnx5Oty — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) May 31, 2020

Grew a bristly mustache over my mouth as a final defense against the covids. Gained significant weight in quarantine. Went swimming yesterday and caught a bunch of krill in my mustache; I enjoyed them while floating around for hours. A whale. I’ve become a whale. — Holdin on a Hill aka Fingers (@HoldinCoffeeld) May 30, 2020

Government announces groups of six will be allowed to meet from Monday. Sugababes reunion tour cancelled. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 28, 2020

jesus, and he has access to LOADS of castles https://t.co/SBdU1dMFeW — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) May 30, 2020

Me: "We are being led by the science"

Scientists: "We are at Covid Alert Level 4" (maintain lockdown)

Me: "We are being led by the need to distract attention from Dom"#marr — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 31, 2020

Still finding it extremely odd to see people saying 'we're all tired of social distancing now' like it's 2015 and they're talking about The X Factor. — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) May 31, 2020

This sounds so sarcastic. pic.twitter.com/QaOt2jrz2g — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) May 31, 2020

