The moment these cops realise they’re arresting the wrong guy just went wildly viral

This video from the US of the moment these cops realised they were arresting the wrong man just went wildly viral on Twitter.

It’s not from the protests happening in cities across America, as some people assume, and the man they are arresting may (or may not) be an FBI agent.

But it’s still an extraordinary watch.

Whatever the ID was he had in his back pocket, it certainly did the trick.

Here’s what the person who posted the video on Twitter said later.

There’s lots more discussion about the video including when it was recorded here, on the International Business Times.

READ MORE

Gary Lineker tweeted ‘black lives matter’ and these grimly predictable responses got exactly the treatment they deserved

Source @NicsMonique