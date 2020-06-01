The moment these cops realise they’re arresting the wrong guy just went wildly viral

This video from the US of the moment these cops realised they were arresting the wrong man just went wildly viral on Twitter.

It’s not from the protests happening in cities across America, as some people assume, and the man they are arresting may (or may not) be an FBI agent.

But it’s still an extraordinary watch.

The moment when they realised they just attempted to arrest an FBI agent… 🙂 pic.twitter.com/sw3t3iexKg — Nics Monique (@NicsMonique) June 1, 2020

Whatever the ID was he had in his back pocket, it certainly did the trick.

This is how the video started… pic.twitter.com/MbmSorZWTg — Nics Monique (@NicsMonique) June 1, 2020

I was skeptical about him being FBI because he was using foul language and generally didn't behave like an agent would. Still, they should have asked to see his ID from the start. — Pussona Pelona (@PussonaPelona) June 1, 2020

If he's not an FBI agent, he's someone important because they would not immediately take the handcuffs off anyone else even if the ID showed a different name. — veronicanyce (@VeronicaNyce) June 1, 2020

“YALL REALLY HAD NOTHING ELSE TO GO TO COLLEGE FOR BUT BE A COP AND HARASS ME” 💀💀 — Alex (@SahagunPalacios) June 1, 2020

Whatever was on that ID those cops changed their tunes in .5 seconds. They were actually scared. — DiabloEscobar ♊️🔥🎙 (@dvme_WillBarYou) June 1, 2020

Here’s what the person who posted the video on Twitter said later.

Apparently he wasn’t FBI although a lot of other sources states he was.. but even if he wasn’t… still a gem x — Nics Monique (@NicsMonique) June 1, 2020

There’s lots more discussion about the video including when it was recorded here, on the International Business Times.

Source @NicsMonique