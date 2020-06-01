Matt Lucas asked what to call the crisps we eat while waiting for dinner – 9 deliciously funny suggestions

It’s a phenomenon with which we are all familiar – when dinner’s in the oven but you’re too hungry to wait so you eat a packet of crisps.

And then – because you’re still hungry and dinner still isn’t ready – you eat another.

We only mention this because Matt Lucas went on to Twitter to ask the good people of the Oxford English Dictionary if there was a word to describe them.

Sorry to bother you @OED but is there a word that describes the two bags of crisps you eat while dinner's in the oven? — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 30, 2020

And these 9 responses were deliciously funny.

1.

snaccident? — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 31, 2020

2.

A Basildon salad. — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) May 31, 2020

3.

4.

Poppadoms anglaise — The Artful Todger (@EdRobson1970) May 30, 2020

5.

Waitee-taytees — Mike Yeaman (@mike_yeaman) May 30, 2020

6.

7.

prisps — John King (@SeanMacAnRi) May 30, 2020

8.

Procrasnackation — Brown Lighting. (@durrellb) May 30, 2020

9.

Pooh Bear used to call things like that, a ‘smackerel’. I’ve used it forever ☺️ — Mrs C (@LittleMrsC) May 30, 2020

And there was also this handy tip.

As crisp packets are usually only half filled, pour the second bag into the first and voilà, you’ve only eaten one bag of crisps. — Victor (@memike72) May 31, 2020

i've been doing this for years but my tummy isn't fooled — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 31, 2020

