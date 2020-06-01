Comeback of the week (if only life was always as satisfying as this)
Early days we know but we don’t think we’ll see a more satisfying comeback than this one, a ‘story in three parts’ spotted by the great Joe Heenan on Twitter.
It all began when a chap called @gordonguthrie said this on Twitter about the return of (some) children to school on Monday.
Oof!
These are my favourite types of stories
— Ice Cold in Alex (@manondessauce) May 31, 2020
Checkmate.
— Maureen Johnson (@Maureen6Johnson) May 31, 2020
And it should be said it all ended amicably enough.
