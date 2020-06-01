‘Can I have the next slide please?’
Those daily pandemic briefings will never be quite the same after you’ve watched this from @Darren_Dutton.
next slide please pic.twitter.com/yTDC7z3qye
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 31, 2020
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Wins Twitter today for me. https://t.co/VBHPelo8Nt
— Meeeeee (@DonnaDlm71) May 31, 2020
That’s the thing with his press conferences, they’re all swings and roundabouts
— Stephen Mullan (@SFilum) May 31, 2020
My level of humour right now😆 https://t.co/CzJazjHbpq
— Head-for-something🙋🏻♀️ (@Headfornothing1) May 31, 2020
I'm glad I've learned to swallow my mouthful of tea before clicking a @Darren_Dutton link 🤪
— Wing Commander Stee (@stevenvoiceover) May 31, 2020
To conclude …
I'm usually sparing of the "g" word, but this is Genius. https://t.co/4CEBFn8Niu
— Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) June 1, 2020
Darren, just in case you haven’t already seen, also did this.
Apologies. I don't seem to be able to stop making end credits for the daily coronavirus briefings. pic.twitter.com/nu4tcCOcnM
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 20, 2020
And this.
Someone said do a Cagney & Lacey one so I did a Cagney & Lacey one pic.twitter.com/BIrNLldLeq
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 25, 2020
