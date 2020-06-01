‘Can I have the next slide please?’

Those daily pandemic briefings will never be quite the same after you’ve watched this from @Darren_Dutton.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

Darren, just in case you haven’t already seen, also did this.

And this.

Follow @Darren_Dutton now!

Source @Darren_Dutton