‘Can I have the next slide please?’

Those daily pandemic briefings will never be quite the same after you’ve watched this from @Darren_Dutton.

next slide please pic.twitter.com/yTDC7z3qye — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 31, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Wins Twitter today for me. https://t.co/VBHPelo8Nt — Meeeeee (@DonnaDlm71) May 31, 2020

That’s the thing with his press conferences, they’re all swings and roundabouts — Stephen Mullan (@SFilum) May 31, 2020

My level of humour right now😆 https://t.co/CzJazjHbpq — Head-for-something🙋🏻‍♀️ (@Headfornothing1) May 31, 2020

I'm glad I've learned to swallow my mouthful of tea before clicking a @Darren_Dutton link 🤪 — Wing Commander Stee (@stevenvoiceover) May 31, 2020

To conclude …

I'm usually sparing of the "g" word, but this is Genius. https://t.co/4CEBFn8Niu — Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) June 1, 2020

Darren, just in case you haven’t already seen, also did this.

Apologies. I don't seem to be able to stop making end credits for the daily coronavirus briefings. pic.twitter.com/nu4tcCOcnM — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 20, 2020

And this.

Someone said do a Cagney & Lacey one so I did a Cagney & Lacey one pic.twitter.com/BIrNLldLeq — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 25, 2020

