What would Barbie be like in quarantine? 13 hilariously realistic examples
Tonya Ruiz has spent years imploring parents not to buy Barbies for their children because of the unrealistic body-shape expectations associated with the doll.
In an interview with Bored Panda she said she realised that Barbie could be modified to be more relatable, which is what she’s done with the pandemic in mind.
Under the umbrella of “Barbie Gets Real”, these Quarantine Barbies are telling it like it is.
1. Starter Pack
2. Bread Baking
3. Zoom Ken
4. Binge Watching
5. New Hobby Edition
6. Home Salon Edition
7. Homeschool Mom
8. “What Day Is It?” Edition
9. “What Time Is It?” Edition
10. Quarrelling Couple
11. Gardening
Of course, not everyone has been quarantined – key workers have been out being heroes.
12. Health Care Worker
13. Sanitation Worker
READ MORE
Someone’s imagined Barbie and Ken living in the Soviet Union and the attention to detail is something else
Source @grandmagetsreal
H/T Bored Panda Image @grandmagetsreal