What would Barbie be like in quarantine? 13 hilariously realistic examples

Tonya Ruiz has spent years imploring parents not to buy Barbies for their children because of the unrealistic body-shape expectations associated with the doll.

In an interview with Bored Panda she said she realised that Barbie could be modified to be more relatable, which is what she’s done with the pandemic in mind.

Under the umbrella of “Barbie Gets Real”, these Quarantine Barbies are telling it like it is.

1. Starter Pack

2. Bread Baking

3. Zoom Ken

4. Binge Watching

5. New Hobby Edition

6. Home Salon Edition

7. Homeschool Mom

8. “What Day Is It?” Edition

9. “What Time Is It?” Edition

10. Quarrelling Couple

11. Gardening

Of course, not everyone has been quarantined – key workers have been out being heroes.

12. Health Care Worker

13. Sanitation Worker

Source @grandmagetsreal

H/T Bored Panda Image @grandmagetsreal