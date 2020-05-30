Michael Gove’s Twitter account liked a porn pic – 5 very handy comebacks

Well it makes a change from talking about Cummings. Kind of.

Michael Gove’s been making a headline or two today after his Twitter account liked a porn pic. It was swiftly undone, as you can imagine, but not before lots of people noticed.

And these are our 5 favourite things people said about it.

I see Michael Gove’s been wishing the bishop well. https://t.co/oNxFDDqY1B — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2020

"After switching on my phone,it immediately opened Twitter,acted on instinct, loaded a crude pornographic image & activated the 'Like' button without any human interaction whatsoever. My wife Sarah & I will not be making any further statement at this time." Michael Gove's Twitter pic.twitter.com/u8VwvysspQ — Rick Haswell (@zackary71) May 30, 2020

Credit where credit's due. Michael Gove will do *anything* to stop people talking about Dominic Cumming https://t.co/oZ84KtdnqT — Graham Cluley (@gcluley) May 29, 2020

"What you will have done is, when it flashed up on your screen 'do you want to like the pornography?' You must have pressed the button that says like…” pic.twitter.com/0ei5TDnKcW — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) May 29, 2020

Been drinking so don’t have anything concrete, but something about Michael Gove being a fucking wanker.https://t.co/GsNcZxqHMK — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 29, 2020

I'd say this is a non-story apart from he's still got my best copy of Razzle and if he's not using it, I want it back. https://t.co/FROBZY6z9m — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) May 30, 2020

To conclude …

Michael when you’re quite done cranking one out can you deal with this pandemic, it’s important.https://t.co/uAAYHymIgX — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2020

