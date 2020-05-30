Just 13 nice things to make you smile
In a time that’s still all kinds of messed up, here’s our round-up of some nice things we’ve seen this week to try and make you smile.
Stay safe.
1.
Look at how chuffed he is pic.twitter.com/JZN2IoAzW5
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 25, 2020
2.
I can’t quite believe I’m seeing this ….but this in my garden on Sunday afternoon! pic.twitter.com/Vf1rXGRs4s
— Tracy (@pekingfrog) May 24, 2020
3.
Meanwhile, in Richmond Park : pic.twitter.com/MbX8T8EV6Q
— Danielle Sheridan (@SheridanDani) May 25, 2020
4.
So my Dad made good use of his time in lockdown and built a huge laughing Kookaburra. pic.twitter.com/UGVC4dZsCL
— Rafaan (@RafaanDaliri) May 26, 2020
5.
Uncle: What are you doing during the lockdown?
Me: I’m learning to play piano! You?
Uncle: I built “Gateway to the Imagination” in my backyard.
Me: 🤩😅 pic.twitter.com/HRpxE4oJok
— Kimberly Adams (@KA_Marketplace) May 26, 2020
6.
22 oversized teddy bears in a rollercoaster. It really looks like they are coming to life.. 🧸
Walibi Amusement Park, The Netherlands 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/9stcRE68ib
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 28, 2020
7.
We thought that, given the lack of visitors, the Puffins might become a little more timid around us. Not so much. pic.twitter.com/sGN52dhPAo
— Skokholm Island (@SkokholmIsland) May 26, 2020
8.
Someone hasn’t been wasting their time during lockdown. 👍🏆🏅 pic.twitter.com/4UWBOWp02M
— Marie-Ann’s Tweets (@MarieAnnUK) May 27, 2020
9.
Am I cute hooman? 🐶 pic.twitter.com/jVETF0Li44
— 🐾🐾 (@Cutemp4) May 28, 2020
10.
Play time. pic.twitter.com/NDn5pFuc7f
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) May 27, 2020
11.
Watch the moment Leo the cat disappears under the Dean of Canterbury’s robes as he gives a sermon! Footage from Canterbury Cathedral pic.twitter.com/CMk6Jmlz20
— ITV News Meridian (@itvmeridian) May 26, 2020
12.
this dog has invented a new game
(Ellie Lawlor via viralhog) pic.twitter.com/QJ5UzXnaV3
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) May 26, 2020
13.
He puts a chameleon on a stick to get rid of a fly 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ms8WnnzuzI
— Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) May 28, 2020
READ MORE:
Just 19 nice things we’ve seen this week