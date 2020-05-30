Just 13 nice things to make you smile

In a time that’s still all kinds of messed up, here’s our round-up of some nice things we’ve seen this week to try and make you smile.

Stay safe.

1.

Look at how chuffed he is pic.twitter.com/JZN2IoAzW5 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 25, 2020

2.

I can’t quite believe I’m seeing this ….but this in my garden on Sunday afternoon! pic.twitter.com/Vf1rXGRs4s — Tracy (@pekingfrog) May 24, 2020

3.

Meanwhile, in Richmond Park : pic.twitter.com/MbX8T8EV6Q — Danielle Sheridan (@SheridanDani) May 25, 2020

4.

So my Dad made good use of his time in lockdown and built a huge laughing Kookaburra. pic.twitter.com/UGVC4dZsCL — Rafaan (@RafaanDaliri) May 26, 2020

5.

Uncle: What are you doing during the lockdown?

Me: I’m learning to play piano! You?

Uncle: I built “Gateway to the Imagination” in my backyard.

Me: 🤩😅 pic.twitter.com/HRpxE4oJok — Kimberly Adams (@KA_Marketplace) May 26, 2020

6.

22 oversized teddy bears in a rollercoaster. It really looks like they are coming to life.. 🧸 Walibi Amusement Park, The Netherlands 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/9stcRE68ib — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 28, 2020

7.

We thought that, given the lack of visitors, the Puffins might become a little more timid around us. Not so much. pic.twitter.com/sGN52dhPAo — Skokholm Island (@SkokholmIsland) May 26, 2020

8.

Someone hasn’t been wasting their time during lockdown. 👍🏆🏅 pic.twitter.com/4UWBOWp02M — Marie-Ann’s Tweets (@MarieAnnUK) May 27, 2020

9.

10.

11.

Watch the moment Leo the cat disappears under the Dean of Canterbury’s robes as he gives a sermon! Footage from Canterbury Cathedral pic.twitter.com/CMk6Jmlz20 — ITV News Meridian (@itvmeridian) May 26, 2020

12.

this dog has invented a new game

(Ellie Lawlor via viralhog) pic.twitter.com/QJ5UzXnaV3 — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) May 26, 2020

13.

He puts a chameleon on a stick to get rid of a fly 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ms8WnnzuzI — Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) May 28, 2020

