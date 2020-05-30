Ian Hislop nailed Dominic Cummings so well on HIGNFY even Piers Morgan liked it

Despite the travails of the lockdown Have I Got News For You is still going out on BBC1, just not in the way we’re used to.

So it was only to be expected that Ian Hislop might touch just a little bit on the whole Dominic Cummings saga. And it’s fair to say he did, he really did.

Have I got News for You Ian Hislop nails the whole Dominic Cummgs story in one piece#sackDominicCummngs pic.twitter.com/V4D2vTWdlS — Louis Henwood 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 (@LouisHenwood) May 29, 2020

And there was more.

Paul Merton – “Why did Dominic Cummings feel the need to go back to work… is it too difficult to bully people on Zoom?” 🤣 Ian Hislop – “Why is a political aid making decisions about vaccines? #hignfy pic.twitter.com/7S4clNHzbG — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 29, 2020

And here’s just a little bit of what people made of that.

If ever we needed the twats of Downing Streets shit show ripped apart it’s Ian Hislop on BBC1 Have I got News For You tonight, from all of us Thank You 👏👏👏 #hignfy — 🌿 Elizabeth 🌿 (@wishfull_tweet) May 29, 2020

Best #hignfy in ages – Ian Hislop absolutely on fire, absolutely nailing that liar Cummings to the wall! Bravo, bravo! Would have loved to have had him leading the questioning in the Rose Garden last Sunday. — Ben Eaton (@b_eaton) May 29, 2020

Ian Hislop is too good on #HIGNFY making anybody who thought any of Cummings’ story was reasonable, look like clowns. — For The People (@FTP1996) May 29, 2020

#hignfy 😂😂😂"the whole government had it….because the virus targets low skilled workers" 😂😂😂

Ian Hislop on fire on Have I Got News For You, total roasting of Dominic Cummings #DominicCummimgsMustGo — Chris Pearce (@Chrisjohnpearce) May 30, 2020

Buying a copy of Private Eye this week, just to support Ian Hislop for tearing into Dominic C on #hignfy . He summarised the anger most of the country is feeling. Please don't let this drop. — Goody Soup Dragon (@Jessie_XL) May 29, 2020

Even Hislop’s sworn enemy Piers Morgan, with whom he has had countless run ins over the years, enjoyed it so it must have been good.

Enjoying Ian Hislop absolutely lacerating Dominic Cummings on #hignfy. There, I’ve said it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 29, 2020

