Ian Hislop nailed Dominic Cummings so well on HIGNFY even Piers Morgan liked it

Despite the travails of the lockdown Have I Got News For You is still going out on BBC1, just not in the way we’re used to.

So it was only to be expected that Ian Hislop might touch just a little bit on the whole Dominic Cummings saga. And it’s fair to say he did, he really did.

And there was more.

And here’s just a little bit of what people made of that.

Even Hislop’s sworn enemy Piers Morgan, with whom he has had countless run ins over the years, enjoyed it so it must have been good.

Source BBC @LouisHenwood @Haggis_UK