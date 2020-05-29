Tweeters got Geoff Capes trending because they could – 15 examples of how

Have you ever clicked on a trending topic on Twitter, only to remain completely in the dark as to why people are tweeting about it? Annoying, isn’t it.

The excellent Twop Twips account decided to engineer that very thing, choosing Geoff Capes – former police officer, professional strongman, athlete and budgie breeder – as the potential trend. And why not?

There was a handy explanation for American tweeters.

Accurate. Geoff Capes ended up the top trend on Twitter for hours, with these #GeoffCapes tweets among our favourites.

