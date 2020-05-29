Tweeters got Geoff Capes trending because they could – 15 examples of how

Have you ever clicked on a trending topic on Twitter, only to remain completely in the dark as to why people are tweeting about it? Annoying, isn’t it.

The excellent Twop Twips account decided to engineer that very thing, choosing Geoff Capes – former police officer, professional strongman, athlete and budgie breeder – as the potential trend. And why not?

Can we please get #GeoffCapes trending for no other reason than for people to ask ‘Why is #GeoffCapes trending?’ #GeoffCapes pic.twitter.com/YPCmutCjKZ — Twop Twips (@TwopTwips) May 28, 2020

There was a handy explanation for American tweeters.

For American viewers #GeoffCapes is the equivalent to your Chuck Norris, but more hard. — Twop Twips (@TwopTwips) May 28, 2020

Accurate. Geoff Capes ended up the top trend on Twitter for hours, with these #GeoffCapes tweets among our favourites.

1.

Not all superheroes wear capes. But one superhero *is* Capes.#GeoffCapes. pic.twitter.com/eSoYdwWtTe — Peter Ormerod (@EntsPeter) May 28, 2020

2.

3.

I once saw #GeoffCapes on the platform at Taunton railway station in the '90s. He gave me a look that said: "Yeah – I AM Geoff Capes." https://t.co/4TWdhp3fbO — Ewan Hannah (@EwanHannah) May 28, 2020

4.

My ex brother-in-law was once chased by PC Geoff Capes through Woolworths in Peterborough for shoplifting. He said he was scarily fast at first but soon ran out of gas. He got away #GeoffCapes — Stewz1970 (@Stewzill1970) May 28, 2020

5.

Geoff Capes is looking forward to getting to a barber when lockdown has ended #GeoffCapes pic.twitter.com/LhidCkJt6o — Not Withnail (@notwithnail) May 28, 2020

6.

As Sean Lock says, a blue whale living on krill is a little like Geoff Capes existing entirely on a diet of hundreds and thousands #GeoffCapes — Stuart (@ecoLOLogist) May 29, 2020

7.

#GeoffCapes dropped my sister in law on her head at a village fete once. He was trying to pick 4 kids up at once and balance them on his forearms but failed repeatedly — Paul_Ed (@eddo75) May 28, 2020

8.