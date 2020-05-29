This ‘British remake of Joker’ starring Matt Hancock is very funny and so cleverly done

You might have seen how earlier in the week health secretary Matt Hancock attracted a bit of attention by laughing hysterically on Sky News.

Because he’s got so much to laugh about.

Anyway, we only mention it because @jondharvey has given Hancock a starring role in his British remake of Joker and it’s brilliant.

Very funny and so clever.

Comedian and writer @jondharvey used to be Lord Buckethead and now he’s Count Binface and you can follow him on Twitter here.

Source @jondharvey