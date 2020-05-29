This slurry-based revenge on a trespasser’s car is a very satisfying watch

This footage showing the view from a tractor spreading slurry in Tintagel in Cornwall has a fairly satisfying conclusion – unless you’re the trespasser who left their car in his field.

Facebook users weighed in.

“Best parking ticket I’ve ever seen. Hope all the windows were closed properly as that car’s going to hum for weeks which will no doubt irritate the neighbours.”

Andrew Wattsford

“Well…if daft enough to.park in field….he deserves all he got….guess didn’t ask to park.. or thought bout closing gate?”

Alan Payet

According to Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists, who posted the clip, the farmer wanted to remain anonymous, but that didn’t stop his video from finding its way onto Twitter.

Most people applauded the frustrated farmer.

But a few thought it was far too mean.

Someone imagined this humorous message from the manufacturer.

Let us know what you think – was it just revenge or just plain nasty?

READ MORE

Simply 17 brilliant tales of petty revenge that are very satisfying indeed

Source Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists