This slurry-based revenge on a trespasser’s car is a very satisfying watch

This footage showing the view from a tractor spreading slurry in Tintagel in Cornwall has a fairly satisfying conclusion – unless you’re the trespasser who left their car in his field.

Facebook users weighed in.

“Best parking ticket I’ve ever seen. Hope all the windows were closed properly as that car’s going to hum for weeks which will no doubt irritate the neighbours.” Andrew Wattsford

“Well…if daft enough to.park in field….he deserves all he got….guess didn’t ask to park.. or thought bout closing gate?” Alan Payet

According to Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists, who posted the clip, the farmer wanted to remain anonymous, but that didn’t stop his video from finding its way onto Twitter.

If you’re going to the beach and there’s nowhere to park, don’t illegally use a farmers field…especially when they are spreading slurry. Only in Cornwall 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0My7zaDuvi — Beth Matthews (@BethMatthewsz) May 23, 2020

Most people applauded the frustrated farmer.

Utterly perfect. I commend this man 💯 https://t.co/iqXKPXSiek — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) May 24, 2020

Would-be visitors to Cornwall, take note. https://t.co/uEeNKBwgCI — Katherine Stansfield (@K_Stansfield) May 24, 2020

I expect they'll be heading for the nearest car wash dreckly. https://t.co/4rjaLiNGIM — Kate Jamieson ⚓ (@kateejamieson) May 23, 2020

that was such a beautiful sight. i wish i had been there. you deserve a medal. — brian mc donnell (@broomf) May 23, 2020

But a few thought it was far too mean.

Nothing like a bit of nasty pettiness towards a total stranger to warm the hearts of Twitter. https://t.co/OAsNU57pOh — JB (@Jbeardmore) May 24, 2020

I am sorry, I think it is mean and horrible. Used to live in Cornwall and loved it but this is disgraceful. He did it on purpose for no good reason at all. Obviously even this damned virus situation hasn't changed some people for the better. 🤔😢😡 — E Siegfried-Tompson (@ESigiTom) May 23, 2020

Someone imagined this humorous message from the manufacturer.

Let us know what you think – was it just revenge or just plain nasty?

Source Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists