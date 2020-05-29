Our 25 favourite funny jokes and pics from this week
Simply a collection of the funniest stuff we saw this week that wasn’t about the lockdown.
1.
Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? You smell of bins.
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) May 22, 2020
2.
Sometimes I like to eat an egg white omelet, with veggies and no cheese, then just be furious until lunch.
— Janelle Thee Comedian (@janellejcomic) May 24, 2020
3.
I don’t recommend eating Star Wars figurines: mine’s a little chewy
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) May 25, 2020
4.
Who was the first person to look at car headlights and think yes, these need giant eyelashes
— Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) May 25, 2020
5.
#Morrissey pic.twitter.com/3U61A3Uufm
— Alex (@JudgeDewie) May 25, 2020
6.
How I feel after making a good joke pic.twitter.com/u4zmvtPOM9
— James Dwyer (@jamescdwyer) May 25, 2020
7.
People who “don’t want to be a sheep” are fuckin’ crazy.
Your job is to eat all day and get haircuts. Your boss is a dog. People all over the world fall asleep thinking about you.
— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) May 26, 2020
8.
when i shuffle my playlist pic.twitter.com/nTUVUIFaJk
— $AM℞ (@40SANDSHORTIEZ) May 26, 2020
9.
— Amie Wee (@amiewee) May 25, 2020
10.
she ate him omg 💔 https://t.co/bETixsqAhx
— aaron (@baeronchan) May 26, 2020
11.
Just ate a hotdog completely smothered in ketchup. It's one of many things I like to do whilst completely smothered in ketchup.
— Jason (@NickMotown) May 27, 2020
12.
Just saw James Cameron’s avatar. It’s not that bad? Cropping could be better but I dont see what the big deal is pic.twitter.com/aPvKkcH7KS
— Aanand (@aanand) May 26, 2020