Our 25 favourite funny jokes and pics from this week

Simply a collection of the funniest stuff we saw this week that wasn’t about the lockdown.

1.

Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? You smell of bins. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) May 22, 2020

2.

Sometimes I like to eat an egg white omelet, with veggies and no cheese, then just be furious until lunch. — Janelle Thee Comedian (@janellejcomic) May 24, 2020

3.

I don’t recommend eating Star Wars figurines: mine’s a little chewy — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) May 25, 2020

4.

Who was the first person to look at car headlights and think yes, these need giant eyelashes — Rachael (@RachaelvsWorld) May 25, 2020

5.

6.

How I feel after making a good joke pic.twitter.com/u4zmvtPOM9 — James Dwyer (@jamescdwyer) May 25, 2020

7.

People who “don’t want to be a sheep” are fuckin’ crazy. Your job is to eat all day and get haircuts. Your boss is a dog. People all over the world fall asleep thinking about you. — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) May 26, 2020

8.

when i shuffle my playlist pic.twitter.com/nTUVUIFaJk — $AM℞ (@40SANDSHORTIEZ) May 26, 2020

9.

10.

she ate him omg 💔 https://t.co/bETixsqAhx — aaron (@baeronchan) May 26, 2020

11.

Just ate a hotdog completely smothered in ketchup. It's one of many things I like to do whilst completely smothered in ketchup. — Jason (@NickMotown) May 27, 2020

12.