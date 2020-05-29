Our 12 favourite funny posts about living in a pandemic

Although the UK is on the verge of a tentative loosening of the lockdown rules, things aren’t exactly back to normal, and the situation remains inspirational to Twitter’s funny people.

1.

I’m glad it’s the last clap for the NHS tonight, mainly because someone is currently letting their child blow a recorder outside. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 28, 2020

2.

Can't touch this is my favourite song about social distancing. — GoneGirl15 (@Girl15Gone) May 11, 2020

3.

Just as they overestimated how much exercise I want to do, they are now overestimating how many friends I have. — Sam (@sam_bambs) May 28, 2020

4.

{Things I’ve done during quarantine} • Completed my level three bathtub gin sommelier certification courses. • Started a bathtub gin sommelier certification course. — Woody Barrelson (@Woody_B_) April 12, 2020

5.

Seriously though, if you think Boris Johnson is doing a good job as Prime Minister could you give me the number for your dealer?

Cause that's some mental shit you're on — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 27, 2020

6.

Snow White just had to tell the 7 dwarfs that from Monday we can meet in groups of 6. One won't be Happy. #dailyupdate — Simon Caine is in self-isolation. (@thismademecool) May 28, 2020

7.

"The Students' Union won't let us have a stall inside" pic.twitter.com/8b9f8TtISm — Hassun El-Zafar (@HassunElZafar) May 25, 2020

8.

the only way Donald Trump will actually do anything about the coronavirus is if it starts fact checking his tweets — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) May 28, 2020

9.

That scratching noise you can hear is Charlie Brooker hastily rewriting new Black Mirror episodes as they rapidly become real news. — Chris Purchase (@ChrisPurchase) May 27, 2020

10.

I’m holding auditions to be in my 6 — Kerry Godliman (@KerryAGodliman) May 28, 2020

11.

SUBWAY SIGNS

CORONAVIRUS EDITION – fuse hand to pet’s back – couple with child or Jake the Dog from Adventure Time? – delete browser history pic.twitter.com/CFGnoRgRpw — batkaren (@batkaren) May 29, 2020

12.

Government to release new COVID alert levels today, introducing level 6 pic.twitter.com/4AUY9QD6ik — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 26, 2020

