Donald Trump’s re-election campaign wants this cartoon banned from sale

There’s nothing like trying to ban something to make sure that as many people see it as possible.

We only say this after Donald Trump’s re-election campaign tried to pull this cartoon from online retailer Redbubble earlier this month, reports the Guardian.

It’s by Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Nick Anderson and very good it is too.

Anderson described Trump as an “adolescent wannabe authoritarian” after the so-called president’s re-election campaign complained about his cartoon, apparently on the basis of trademark infringement.

It was pulled by Redbubble but later reinstated.

And now it’s on a mask as well …

You can follow @Nick_Anderson on Twitter here.

Image @Nick_Anderson H/T @Guardian