There have been some memorable newspaper front pages this week in response to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and everything else.

But no paper caught our attention quite like the Daily Star, which is not a phrase you read every week.

First there was this.

And then this.

And today, this.

‘Dominic Cummings has radicalised the Daily Star,’ said @MichaelPDeacon over on Twitter and we think he might be right.

I don't generally agree much with them, but "Don't drive if you're blind" seems on pretty solid ground. — Space Initiatives (@AsteroidEnergy) May 28, 2020

That is pretty factual for the Star. — Boo (@Labratx1981) May 28, 2020

I'll be honest, until this week I'd entirely forgotten the Daily Star existed. Somebody over there is kicking out the jams and I love it. — The Govaner (@wfpickering) May 28, 2020

READ MORE

Whoever wrote today’s Times front page headline, take next week off

Source @MichaelPDeacon