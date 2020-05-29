‘Dominic Cummings has radicalised the Daily Star’

There have been some memorable newspaper front pages this week in response to Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and everything else.

But no paper caught our attention quite like the Daily Star, which is not a phrase you read every week.

First there was this.

And then this.

And today, this.

‘Dominic Cummings has radicalised the Daily Star,’ said @MichaelPDeacon over on Twitter and we think he might be right.

Source @MichaelPDeacon