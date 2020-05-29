11 crushing takedowns of the Winklevoss twin who said fact checking is censorship

In the swiftest response to anything in his presidency, Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing social media firms to be sued for how they fact check content.

It is a backlash to Twitter adding a fact check warning to two of his tweets which made outrageous and blatantly false claims about postal votes.

This was Twitter’s reaction.

This EO is a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law. #Section230 protects American innovation and freedom of expression, and it’s underpinned by democratic values. Attempts to unilaterally erode it threaten the future of online speech and Internet freedoms. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) May 29, 2020

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, however, told CNBC

“I don’t think that Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,”

His former Facebook collaborator, Cameron Winklevoss – we’ve all seen The Social Network, right? – was on much the same page.

"Fact checking" is a euphemism for editorializing which is a form of censorship. And that's a fact. — Cameron Winklevoss (@winklevoss) May 28, 2020

Twitter clapped back with no mercy, and we suspect Winklevoss would love to be able to edit these.

1.

I read that you’re a sociopath who eats puppies, doesn’t know what a salad fork is, and only got into Harvard because your dad gave the provost a handy. I guess I shouldn’t check the facts on that, though. — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) May 28, 2020

2.

Mark Zuckerberg invented Facebook all by himself. Don’t fact check this statement or you are doing censorship — A Flock of Seagals (@ASegals) May 28, 2020

3.

Winklevoss is a euphemism for entitled douchebisquit. https://t.co/yHJmZeMjbQ — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) May 28, 2020

4.

Excited to learn that peer-reviewed science is actually just oppression. Such genius. Much thought. https://t.co/D4TPErk0eh — SarcasticRover (@SarcasticRover) May 28, 2020

5.

Nothing says you grew up rich more than thinking fact checking is a form of censorship because you spent your life never being told you’re wrong https://t.co/V8NIHAdno5 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) May 28, 2020

6.

I’m tired of teachers censoring kids’ homework all the time! https://t.co/qbZ20t18ha — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 28, 2020

7.

With each passing year, I’m beginning to think that Harvard is not as great of an education as we’ve all been led to believe. https://t.co/aJJWxV6O6Y — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 28, 2020

8.

OK folks, we've found the dumbest tweet of the day. Everybody can go home now. https://t.co/fs86kFolB6 — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) May 28, 2020

9.

But if the fact is that fact checking is censorship, then who's checking that censorship isn't in fact a form of checking facts? https://t.co/IeWTqZczZE — David Quantick (@quantick) May 28, 2020

10.

Another reminder that all the money in the world can't cure anyone of being a dipshit. https://t.co/wW0unIjxyD — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 28, 2020

11.

Masterful job of summing up the 2020 Republican Party mindset: We have the right to be completely, obviously wrong and you shouldn't have the right to tell people we're wrong, because then they'll know we're full of shit. https://t.co/a06yRb0aAc — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) May 28, 2020

Freelance environmental journalist, Jimmy Thomson “fact checked” the tweet.

READ MORE

The only 5 reactions you need to Trump’s plans to muzzle Twitter

Source Cameron Winklevoss Image CNBC