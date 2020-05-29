11 crushing takedowns of the Winklevoss twin who said fact checking is censorship

In the swiftest response to anything in his presidency, Donald Trump has signed an executive order allowing social media firms to be sued for how they fact check content.

It is a backlash to Twitter adding a fact check warning to two of his tweets which made outrageous and blatantly false claims about postal votes.

This was Twitter’s reaction.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, however, told CNBC

“I don’t think that Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,”

His former Facebook collaborator, Cameron Winklevoss – we’ve all seen The Social Network, right? – was on much the same page.

Twitter clapped back with no mercy, and we suspect Winklevoss would love to be able to edit these.

Freelance environmental journalist, Jimmy Thomson “fact checked” the tweet.

Source Cameron Winklevoss Image CNBC