Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids doing You Can Call Me Al is the pick-me-up we all need right now

The Clark family consists of photographer Aubree, full-time musician, Colt, and their three lively children, Cash, Beckett and Bellamy.

Since quarantine put a stop to Colt’s work and they had extra time to fill, they’ve been filming family music sessions.

Here they are playing the Paul Simon hit ‘You Can Call Me Al’- and it’s simply a delight.

That’s how to do lockdown properly.

https://t.co/qQWS0v6lBI I want to adopt them all! Beard has to go tho.. 👈🤣😁👍✌💢😉 — James Michael McKay (@jmmckay1) May 29, 2020

You just *have* to take 4 minutes out of your day to watch the Clark Family singers. They're all great but the little girl is the best. Warm fuzzies galore!https://t.co/BOslcWfOKi — BettyAnna Boop – Bootylicious (@BettyBoopMN42) May 27, 2020

Amazingly, they post one of these every day, so if you need a pick-me-up, head over to see what else they’ve got to offer.

In the meantime, here’s a bonus video – Sweet Caroline.

Source Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids Image Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids