Boris Johnson is easing lockdown rules – Richard Osman and 5 other favourite responses

Lockdown rules are beginning to be relaxed across the country, with Boris Johnson announcing up to six people will be able to gather outside in England (the rules are slightly different in Scotland and Wales).

And while it was no doubt welcome news for most people, it was also not without its issues. Here are our favourite replies, beginning with …

1.

Everyone under 30: Five friends isn't enough! Everyone over 30: Where the hell am I supposed to get FIVE friends from? — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 28, 2020

2.

Finally your mum can have sex again. — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) May 28, 2020

3.

If 6 people form a circle where everyone on the perimeter is 2 metres apart how far apart are the furthest people I suppose I’m saying you’re probably going to need zoom as a backup anyway — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 28, 2020

4.

Chosen my six pic.twitter.com/5XQYnm3LND — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) May 28, 2020

5.

Groups of 6 can meet up from Monday. Terrible news for S Club 7. #dontstopnevergiveup #dailybriefing — Danny James Carr (@foulups) May 28, 2020

People had theories why it was happening now.

Hands up who thinks he announced 6 people in your garden to try and knock Cummings broke lockdown rules off the front page. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) May 28, 2020

And concerns.

R rate is still ‘close to 1’ here. Across the Irish Sea, it’s between 0.4 and 0.5 – half our rate – and yet Ireland is unlocking a lot more slowly than we are. Is Britain immune from risk or is Johnson so desperate to change the story that he doesn’t care about a second spike? — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) May 28, 2020

We’re with Matt Lucas …

hands up if you don't want to stay in but also don't want to go out — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 28, 2020

