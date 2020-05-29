Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho in 2 minutes 10 seconds – using hiphop

We’ve all been bored at one time or another, but it’s never had this effect on most of us.

Alexander Miles‘ boredom-induced version of the Hitchcock classic thriller, Psycho, is musical, weirdly informative and very funny.

So, this is how bored *I* got on lockdown 🥴😕 ALFRED HIPHOP prazents…. pic.twitter.com/0PfGOR07MC — alexander miles 🎨 (@_AlexanderMiles) May 28, 2020

This is what people thought of it.

I need a series so I can keep up with film conversations at parties 😄 https://t.co/N5UqCIosvd — Yana (@YanaPenrose) May 28, 2020

What a rollercoaster. — 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Kerry 🇿🇼 (@_Jekanyika) May 28, 2020

How bored are you on a scale of 1 to this? 🤣 https://t.co/PwltCSbi4f — Ellie O (@ellie_o_d) May 28, 2020

Now do Rear Window!

Source Alexander Miles Image Paramount/Universal Pictures via Alexander Miles