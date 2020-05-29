Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho in 2 minutes 10 seconds – using hiphop
We’ve all been bored at one time or another, but it’s never had this effect on most of us.
Alexander Miles‘ boredom-induced version of the Hitchcock classic thriller, Psycho, is musical, weirdly informative and very funny.
So, this is how bored *I* got on lockdown 🥴😕
ALFRED HIPHOP prazents…. pic.twitter.com/0PfGOR07MC
— alexander miles 🎨 (@_AlexanderMiles) May 28, 2020
This is what people thought of it.
I need a series so I can keep up with film conversations at parties 😄 https://t.co/N5UqCIosvd
— Yana (@YanaPenrose) May 28, 2020
What a rollercoaster.
— 🇪🇺🏴Kerry 🇿🇼 (@_Jekanyika) May 28, 2020
How bored are you on a scale of 1 to this? 🤣 https://t.co/PwltCSbi4f
— Ellie O (@ellie_o_d) May 28, 2020
Now do Rear Window!
