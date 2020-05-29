A CNN crew was arrested live on air at the Minnesota protests and it’s a chilling, terrifying watch

A truly chilling, terrifying moment to come out of Trump’s America is the moment this CNN crew was arrested by police on live TV.

Correspondent Omar Jimenez was taken into custody during a live broadcast covering the Minnesota protests, despite clearly identifying himself and co-operating with police officers.

No surprise the clip went viral, it’s an essential watch.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

one of the most sinister things I've ever seen https://t.co/zNpPg4L8xx — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 29, 2020

What the hell is going on here? Outrageous abuse of power by the police. 👇 https://t.co/tDhiOd4FZi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 29, 2020

This is dark stuff. A @CNN reporter arrested live on air. He was being polite and offering to to anywhere where the police placed him. This is where @realDonaldTrump's attacks on #fakenews ends up. Censorship in real time. https://t.co/KANZuFNX1C — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) May 29, 2020

This is the most extraordinary six minutes of television. Ending in the police taking control of the CNN cameras without realising it's still switched on. https://t.co/OjiDXub3lY — Sophie Heawood (@heawood) May 29, 2020

Have we reached peak dystopia yet? Because it feels like it. https://t.co/caUYZ13E9x — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 29, 2020

Here’s what police had to say about it later.

In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 29, 2020

And it got exactly the response you’d expect from CNN.

