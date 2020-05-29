A CNN crew was arrested live on air at the Minnesota protests and it’s a chilling, terrifying watch

A truly chilling, terrifying moment to come out of Trump’s America is the moment this CNN crew was arrested by police on live TV.

Correspondent Omar Jimenez was taken into custody during a live broadcast covering the Minnesota protests, despite clearly identifying himself and co-operating with police officers.

No surprise the clip went viral, it’s an essential watch.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Here’s what police had to say about it later.

And it got exactly the response you’d expect from CNN.

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign wants this cartoon banned from sale

Source @CNN