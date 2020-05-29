This 2018 interview with Matt Hancock shows what he really thinks of Boris Johnson

A 2018 interview has resurfaced in which Matt Hancock was asked his opinion of the then Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson. His answer is very revealing.

They say a week is a long time in politics. Look at the difference a year and a half can make 🤔🙄.@campbellclaret remember when Cabinet Ministers used to tell us, what they really thought about Boris's style of leadership?#DominicCummngs pic.twitter.com/UyWojZhyfo — Callum Tennant (@CallumWilliamT) May 26, 2020

Alastair Campbell had forgotten all about it.

Oh Lord I had totally forgotten about this. Watch folks @Matthancock on @BorisJohnson as foreign secretary https://t.co/Yg8L1NDjQq — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 26, 2020

Mr. Hancock has a very expressive face – perhaps too expressive under the circumstances. You can watch the full thing here if that’s your sort of thing.

These tweeters didn’t need to waggle their eyebrows – their words were enough.

1.

The look from Hancock says it all, he knows Johnson is an idiot. https://t.co/we3vjd6bC5 — Stephen Sarbutts (@bigfatste) May 26, 2020

2.

Matt Hancock was one of the first people to recognise my potential as a future great leader of this nation. pic.twitter.com/lWOnAXA6Ms — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 28, 2020

3.

Hancock’s eyebrows on Boris Johnson as Home Secretary. You have Bojo from the right kind of stock, but considered a dishonest chancer of a mophead muppet, kept around because he polls well sometimes, with someone increasingly powerful, but unelected, pulling the strings https://t.co/73SSf4magj — Infospectives (@TrialByTruth) May 27, 2020

4.

5.

A 30-second clip that says so much about our politicians today. When they're honest, it can come back to haunt them in many different ways… https://t.co/RdZx9CBKb6 — Grant Feller (@grantfeller) May 26, 2020

It doesn’t take Matt Hancock to give a bad impression of Boris Johnson – here he is doing that for himself in an interview with the incomparable Eddie Mair.

Share this interview far and wide today, tells you all you need to know about Boris Johnson, as Eddie Mair says "a nasty piece of work" pic.twitter.com/qPDwVy8o6L — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) May 25, 2020

On a lighter note, Iván Merker was less interested in Matt Hancock’s candour than Alastair Campbell’s lens hygiene.

Everyone else: wow Matt Hancock was really discussing BJ like that

Me: wow Alastair Campbell really doesn’t mind having fingerprints over his glasses https://t.co/CfQYqN3Wvx — Iván Merker (@merkerivan) May 27, 2020

He’ll have to drive to Barnard Castle to check he can see through them.

READ MORE

Naga Munchetty asked Boris Johnson how ordinary families can relate to him and his answer speaks volumes

Source GQ Image GQ