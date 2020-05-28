This woman went deep undercover to stay on her ex-boyfriend’s Netflix and it’s next level stuff

As many people with Netflix (other steaming devices are available) will tell you, it can be problematic sharing your password with a family member.

Because they end up telling another family member – or friend – and before you know it everyone’s watching on your Netflix account.

It’s even trickier when you split up with someone and you forget they know your password. Because this might happen.

The perfect crime! Well, until they were found out, obviously.

Last word to these people.

Well, nearly the last word.

Not heard back yet.

READ MORE

The Trials and Tribulations of Online Passwords

Source @yellowgengar2