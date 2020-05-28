This woman went deep undercover to stay on her ex-boyfriend’s Netflix and it’s next level stuff

As many people with Netflix (other steaming devices are available) will tell you, it can be problematic sharing your password with a family member.

Because they end up telling another family member – or friend – and before you know it everyone’s watching on your Netflix account.

It’s even trickier when you split up with someone and you forget they know your password. Because this might happen.

My brothers ex had been stealing our Netflix for the past two months now by disguising her account as “settings” and honestly I ain’t even mad. I’m just really disappointed in myself for actually believing that an account named “settings” would legitimately be Netflix settings pic.twitter.com/fSn3BSCcZh — bruh (@yellowgengar2) May 27, 2020

The perfect crime! Well, until they were found out, obviously.

Remember In school when the teachers used to say, not everyone can be academic, some have to find there own version of being smart….THIS is one of those versions! — Alex Bristow (@AlexBristow93) May 27, 2020

I named my profile “Cancel Netflix”, which was the most effective way of keeping the kids away from my profile. You’d think that Netflix would’ve sorted out profile access control sometime since 2007. — Barsteward (@barsteward) May 28, 2020

This is top-shelf ex behavior. — possibly a dragon (@kellybarnhill) May 27, 2020

once someone i know yoinked a Hulu account and named themselves “+ Add account” so that the icon would just be the + — Vree (@BeeProta) May 27, 2020

My Disney plus account was hacked almost immediately after I opened it. The guy kept creating profiles even after I changed the password several times. On time he created a profile named don’t delete pls — Derek Harris (@dharris_44) May 28, 2020

Last word to these people.

Well, nearly the last word.

Give him a free account imo — Masked Mike (@312mike_) May 27, 2020

Not heard back yet.

READ MORE

The Trials and Tribulations of Online Passwords

Source @yellowgengar2