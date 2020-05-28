The only 5 reactions you need to Trump’s plans to muzzle Twitter

Donald Trump is the first president to have used Twitter as his primary method of communicating with the public – mostly via rants.

He recently used it to share his hatred of postal voting.

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Having promised to draw attention when tweets are misleading about electoral matters, Twitter added fact-check warnings to both tweets and Trump had a meltdown.

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

There’s a certain irony about someone tweeting conservative rants about how Twitter censors conservative voices.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the President would be signing an executive order, aimed at curtailing the power of social media.

On the flight back from Florida, WH press secretary told reporters on Air Force One Trump plans to sign an executive order aimed at social media companies. WH says the exec order will be signed Thursday. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 27, 2020

Maybe if we rename Twitter “Tiffany” Trump will abandon it and forget it exists. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 28, 2020

With his ‘social media executive order’ Trump is going to make us all decamp to MySpace — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) May 27, 2020

Someday the history books may read, "The second Civil War began when President Trump was banned from a microblogging platform called Twitter." — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 27, 2020

Amazing how “don’t regulate any company ever” conservatives want Twitter to be legally unable to call out Trump’s bullshit — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) May 27, 2020

Trump's war on Twitter is absolutely hilarious. What's he going to do, demand the power to edit tweets? When will people learn that that fuc–PRESIDENT TRUMP IS A GREAT GUY, AN EVEN BETTER LEADER, AND I LOVE HIM ALL HAIL PRESIDENT TRUMP — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) May 27, 2020

