The only 5 reactions you need to Trump’s plans to muzzle Twitter

Donald Trump is the first president to have used Twitter as his primary method of communicating with the public – mostly via rants.

He recently used it to share his hatred of postal voting.

Having promised to draw attention when tweets are misleading about electoral matters, Twitter added fact-check warnings to both tweets and Trump had a meltdown.

There’s a certain irony about someone tweeting conservative rants about how Twitter censors conservative voices.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the President would be signing an executive order, aimed at curtailing the power of social media.

These five reactions absolutely nailed it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Of course, it’s never going to work …oh!

Image YouTube, @stereophototyp on Unsplash