Priests with water pistols is the pandemic trend nobody expected

Detroit priest, Father Timothy Pelc, found a novel way to administer a holy water blessing without breaking social distancing guidelines.

As well as a protective visor and gloves, he had …a holy water pistol.

The images went viral and Father Timothy was even photoshopped into some odd scenes.



Now, it seems, other priests want in.

There was this guy.

Bout ready to just give up pic.twitter.com/PKxykWu2nn — Peter R. Quinones (@PeterRQuinones) May 24, 2020

And this.



Although, according to dad Kyle and mum Mary, baby Wesley’s baptism had been a more traditional affair, but the obliging priest agreed to pose for one joke version for the family album.

However, it was neither Father Timothy nor the pandemic that started the trend at all, but a Mexican priest named Humberto Alvarez who started using a super-soaker to go with his Superman chasuble as a way of engaging the children of the parish.

Here he is in action. It’s in Spanish, but you get the gist even if you can’t understand every word.

To be honest, we’re less concerned with the water gun than we are with this …

We had no idea Jesus actually looked like Robert Powell.

