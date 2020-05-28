People weren’t impressed by Matt Hancock’s hysterical laughter on Sky News – only 5 responses you need

Health secretary Matt Hancock was doing the media rounds this morning and it’s fair to say it didn’t always go to plan.

At least, we assume he hadn’t anticipated dissolving into hysterical laughter on Sky News after he was asked by Kay Burley about the government’s launch of the track and trace app.

Burley wondered if the government had pushed forward the app launch to distract from the ongoing Dominic Cummings scandal. And Hancock found the suggestion nothing short of hilarious.

It’s fair to say lots of people weren’t impressed. These 5 replies pretty much nail it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

To conclude, this.

Oh and also this.

Such is Hancock’s reputation that people have begun referring to him as the Death Secretary.

READ MORE

Matt Hancock morphed into Bob Mortimer’s Train Guy and once seen it’s never unseen

Source @kayburley