People weren’t impressed by Matt Hancock’s hysterical laughter on Sky News – only 5 responses you need

Health secretary Matt Hancock was doing the media rounds this morning and it’s fair to say it didn’t always go to plan.

At least, we assume he hadn’t anticipated dissolving into hysterical laughter on Sky News after he was asked by Kay Burley about the government’s launch of the track and trace app.

Burley wondered if the government had pushed forward the app launch to distract from the ongoing Dominic Cummings scandal. And Hancock found the suggestion nothing short of hilarious.

“It’s priceless Kay, I’m usually accused of delaying these things and bringing them in too slowly.”@MattHancock denies claims the government has rushed in its test and trace system to take the spotlight off Dominic Cummings. JM #KayBurley pic.twitter.com/jmEHVxSmh0 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 28, 2020

It’s fair to say lots of people weren’t impressed. These 5 replies pretty much nail it.

What an insult. At least 37,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the UK. Govt abandoned community testing. With a proper test and trace system in place months ago, thousands would have been saved. This is not a joke. This has been painful for so many families. pic.twitter.com/zKlCQO7J6N — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) May 28, 2020

The entirely normal face of someone who has unlocked the '60,000 dead' achievement and 'worst death toll in europe' badge pic.twitter.com/iseWLdzX4d — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 28, 2020

Swift, robust, effective test & trace infrastructure could have significantly reduced Britain’s 60k death toll. Instead, the government ignored the WHO and *abandoned* community testing on 12 March. I just fail to see how this is a laughing matter.

pic.twitter.com/iDa3f5G3YF — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) May 28, 2020

mad respect to matt hancock for going on live television after necking eight poppers pic.twitter.com/3GiQhwauH5 — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 28, 2020

He lied to a vicar live on TV and it still somehow wasn’t Twat Hancock’s worst appearance of the week pic.twitter.com/tb4PG0tO42 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 28, 2020

Why are you laughing? — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) May 28, 2020

I never want to see Matt Hancock smile again. pic.twitter.com/95zlHCw6iY — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 28, 2020

Such is Hancock’s reputation that people have begun referring to him as the Death Secretary.

Matt Hancock stars as the Death Secretary (18), 2020. pic.twitter.com/6hOzOzLW78 — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) May 28, 2020

