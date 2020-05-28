Matt Hancock morphed into Bob Mortimer’s Train Guy and once seen it’s never unseen

Matt Hancock has been making headlines of the unfortunate variety today after he laughed – really laughed – during an interview with Kay Burley on Sky News today.

Lots of people thought it wasn’t an entirely appropriate thing for a health secretary to do during a pandemic in which so many thousands of people have died (and you can read exactly what they made of it here).

But one moment that really caught people’s attention was the moment he morphed into Bob Mortimer’s Train Guy. He did, he really did.

The main thing to note here is the perfect Bob Mortimer train guy noise he makes at 1m 11s pic.twitter.com/FabarXnzPo — Paul_Ed (@eddo75) May 28, 2020

Just in case you’re not familiar with Mortimer’s train guy (of course you are!)

Train Guy… Pencil Cases pic.twitter.com/2M10CJpZXy — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) February 17, 2020

Here’s a brilliant collection of all the weird noises he makes.

made a supercut of all the noises @RealBobMortimer makes pretending to be in conversation with a guy called colin while in character as Train Guy™️, and tbqhwy it was a monday night well spent. pic.twitter.com/wvwMiUUkpG — James Lorenzo (@_JamesLorenzo) February 17, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about Hancock/Train Guy today.

Matt Hancock has gone full @RealBobMortimer train guy. Surely I can’t be the only person to have noticed? (Checks Twitter). Ok, I’m not the only person. https://t.co/p0DZr9LIEj — Neil McGuire (@offfbrand) May 28, 2020

saw train guy trending and thought there was a new video but it was just a clip of Hancock pissing his self laughing on the news, at least he's having fun, that's the most important thing. — 𝕽𝖞𝖆𝖓 (@rryannv) May 28, 2020

Forget the train guy 1 second impression, this idiot Matt Hancock couldn't run a bath. 40k people are dead, and he's laughing. Tempted to put a d in his surname. — James (@seebsouq) May 28, 2020

This Train Guy sketch is brilliant @MattHancock pic.twitter.com/Gk2NcDAwPO — Dean Cavanagh (@DeanoCav) May 28, 2020

