Matt Hancock morphed into Bob Mortimer’s Train Guy and once seen it’s never unseen

Matt Hancock has been making headlines of the unfortunate variety today after he laughed – really laughed – during an interview with Kay Burley on Sky News today.

Lots of people thought it wasn’t an entirely appropriate thing for a health secretary to do during a pandemic in which so many thousands of people have died (and you can read exactly what they made of it here).

But one moment that really caught people’s attention was the moment he morphed into Bob Mortimer’s Train Guy. He did, he really did.

Just in case you’re not familiar with Mortimer’s train guy (of course you are!)

Here’s a brilliant collection of all the weird noises he makes.

And just a few of the things people were saying about Hancock/Train Guy today.

READ MORE

People weren’t impressed by Matt Hancock’s hysterical laughter on Sky News – only 5 responses you need

Source @eddo75